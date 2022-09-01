In the second ODI against Zimbabwe last month, KL Rahul fell for just one run while opening the batting. Rahul was returning to action after undergoing surgery for a sports hernia in Germany in June.

He was batting for the first time at the Harare Sports Club after nearly three months. All he needed was to spend time in the middle, get used to batting against international bowlers after a long break and get into the groove. But that was not to be as he lasted only five deliveries.

In the third ODI, he again opened with Shikhar Dhawan, scoring 30 but those were not the fluent 30 runs he has scored. His shaky knock came from 46 deliveries and ended when he played Brad Evans onto his stumps.

Short on confidence, Rahul fell to a first-ball duck against Pakistan in the Asia Cup opener, chopping young Naseem Shah onto his stumps while attempting a horizontal shot. Rahul, who has the rare distinction of scoring a century in each of the three formats, had to spend time at the crease and score runs to get his confidence back.

However, against Hong Kong, whose bowlers were neither dangerous nor experienced enough against such high-quality batsmen, Rahul did spend time. But he spent too much time in the middle, consuming plenty of deliveries that his scoring rate was an unacceptable 92.30.

Rahul was over-cautious in his approach on a pitch that ought to have been made good use of. Perhaps he was short on confidence. Only Rahul struggled on the surface and took time to settle down against Hong Kong, scoring at a slow pace that put the other batsmen under pressure. Rahul may have posted on his social media account after the match, which India won by 40 runs, that he felt pleased to have returned to form by scoring 36. But the manner in which he scored those runs was painstaking, dead slow by T20 standards and certainly not the type that Rahul is known to play.

Rahul, the vice-captain of the Indian T20 team, has played better knocks at a faster rate. He may well blame it on the pitch and term it as slow that curbed his shot-making abilities. But on the same surface, his skipper Rohit Sharma scored 21 in just 13 deliveries, stepping out and hitting right-arm medium-pace bowler Haroon Arshad straight into the sightscreen for a six and went on the front foot to smash off-spinner Ehsan Khan through the covers for four. Rohit was undone by a slow delivery and not by the slowness of the pitch.

On the other hand, Rahul was looking to perfect his defence, thereby the runs were almost at a standstill. When Rahul swung Arshad for a beautiful six over mid-wicket in the fourth over, it looked as if the opening pair were in for a big partnership.

However, Rahul was so cautious even against the ordinary Hong Kong bowlers that mounted pressure on Rohit at the other end to accelerate. Rohit hit Ayush Shukla straight for a four but the bowler had the last laugh by bowling a slower one and inducing the Indian captain to give a simple catch to mid-on.

Having been joined by Virat Kohli, it was more of rotating the strike rather than going for big hits. Rahul hit his second six when he swung medium-pacer Aizaz Khan for a six over mid-wicket. Rahul was afraid to dance down the track and unsettle the Hong Kong spinners.

He was eventually dismissed, caught behind for 36 off 39 deliveries, 16 of which were dot balls. Rahul’s slow batting forced his Karnataka State-mate and former India medium-pacer BK Venkatesh Prasad to post on Twitter: “Is there something in the pitch that is not visible. Simply can’t fathom this approach, especially from KL Rahul. #IndvsHkg".

Kohli, who scored his second T20I fifty in six matches this calendar year, had no problems with batting on the pitch. Nor did Suryakumar Yadav.

Kohli attacked for a major part of his innings, using his feet well. The manner in which Yadav batted, he was in such a belligerent form that eventually made up for the deliveries wasted by Rahul. Yadav, it was, who took the total to close to 200, while the order of the day, especially against the associate nation, was above 220. The manner in which Yadav batted, scoring fluently all around the wicket for his 26-ball 68 not out, seemed as if he batted on a pitch that was different from what Rahul played on.

Hong Kong captain Nizakat Khan termed it as a slow pitch while Yadav said that the pitch became slightly better to bat on.

Irrespective of what the two teams had to say on the surface, Rahul will have to pull up his socks and score at a rapid rate and not be bogged down by pressure.

India cannot afford to have Rahul play slowly in the name of batting till the end. The mantra is for one opener to bat till the end and also score at a rapid pace as he would have spent enough time at the crease and assessed the pitch behaviour.

Thankfully, Rahul consumed more deliveries against Hong Kong and not any other tougher opponent. It is not that he cannot score faster. He has an impressive strike rate of 137.29 in all T20s and 140.90 in T20Is.

It is not that Rahul cannot score at a rapid rate. It’s just a matter of when he starts doing that as the important T20 World Cup is not far away.

