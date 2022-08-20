Asia Cup 2022 Trophy Unveiled in Abu Dhabi

The Asia Cup is all set to make a comeback after a four-year-long hiatus. While the tournament begins August 27, defending champions India will kickoff their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on August 28 in Dubai.

The high-voltage tournament will provide the cricketers with a platform to prepare for the T20 World Cup slated to be played later this year in Australia. On Saturday, the prestigious Asia Cup trophy was unveiled by Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Chairman of Emirates Cricket Board. The event took place in Abu Dhabi.

Several representatives from Sri Lanka Cricket, Emirates Cricket, and Asian Cricket Council were also present for the unveiling of the trophy in Abu Dhabi. It was initially decided that the Asia Cup 2022 will be held in Sri Lanka but due to the political crisis in the island nation, the venue of the event had to be rescheduled. And, UAE was eventually announced as the official host of the Asia Cup.

The official Twitter handle of Sri Lanka Cricket made the announcement of unveiling on Saturday. “The Asia Cup 2022 trophy was unveiled in Abu Dhabi by His Highness, Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Chairman of Emirates Cricket Board," read the caption of the post.

Three stadiums will be hosting all the matches in the upcoming Asia Cup. The matches will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, and Abu Dhabi Cricket Stadium.

The Asia Cup qualifying stage is slated to start Saturday and the group stage fixtures are scheduled to kick off from August 27. Sri Lanka and Afghanistan are slated to face each other in the inaugural fixture of the Asia Cup. The match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium.

Indian cricket team, under the leadership of KL Rahul, will be aiming to produce a terrific show and successfully defend their title. Moreover, defending champions India will be determined to add one more title to their luminous trophy cabinet.

The tournament returns to the shortest format for the first time since 2016. The Men in Blue had offered a phenomenal show in that edition as they won all five matches to lift the trophy five years back.

