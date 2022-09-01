Asia Cup 2022: Umar Gul's Wife's Makes Special Request Ahead of AFG vs PAK Game & Netizens are in Splits

Afghanistan has turned up the heat in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 and became the first team to qualify for the Super-four stage. The Mohammed Nabi-led side looks like an absolute force to be reckoned with in the tournament. They completely dominated Sri Lanka in their opener and won by 8 wickets, while they chased down a paltry target against Bangladesh to secure a 7-wicket triumph.

Heading into the next stage, Afghanistan will definitely face India and most probably Pakistan. And based on their stellar performance so far in the coveted tournament, the Afghans are capable of giving any team in the world, a run for their money.

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

Advertisement

Afghanistan have improved a lot in the recent past and have made giant strides in the International circuit. A lot has to be credited to their coaching staff who have conditioned the side well to perform at the highest level. Head Coach Lance Klusener and former Pakistan pacer Umar Gul, who is serving as Afghanistan’s bowling coach have been working in tandem with the players.

With the prospect of Pakistan facing Afghanistan in the Super 4s, Umar Gul’s wife, Dr Mariam Naqsh, has made a special request to her husband. Responding to a tweet from the former Pakistan pacer, congratulating his Afghan side on reaching the Super 4, Naqsh asked her husband to go soft when they clash against Pakistan.

The couple’s adorable conversation didn’t end there, as Gul replied to the tweet with laughing emojis and ended it with “okay." Gul’s wife seems to be in a conundrum as she wants her husband to do well but not at the cost of defeating her nation. She then attempted to pull her husband’s leg and wrote, “I suppose I’ve put you in a strange dilemma"

If Pakistan wins their last group A encounter against Hong Kong on Friday, September 2, they will be up against Afghanistan in the final Super 4 match on September 9, at the Dubai International Stadium.

Advertisement

As things stand, Afghanistan and India are the two teams that have already qualified for the Super-four stage. From group B, the winner of tonight’s clash between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will make it to the next stage of the continental tournament.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here