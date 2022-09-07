Asia Cup 2022: Unchanged Pakistan Bowl; Afghanistan Make Two Changes

Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl against Afghanistan in their second Super Fours clash at Sharjah Cricket Ground. Earlier Babar Azam won the toss and chose to bowl first after declaring that they haven’t made any changes to their side. Meanwhile Afghanistan have made a couple of changes with Hazratullah Zazai also making his way into the side. A lot is riding on both these sides especially if you are an Indian cricket fan.

If Afghanistan lose, India’s chances of qualifying for the Asia Cup Final will go down begging.

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Pakistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah

Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022, Live

Mohammad Nabi: No we would have bowled first. There will be dew later on, humidity is too much and the ball does not grip towards the end, it is all part of the game. But we will try and put a big score on the board. It is always a tough game against Pakistan. We have a lot of good games in the past and we will try our best to not repeat our mistakes. Fareed Malik and Azmatullah are playing.

Babar Azam: We are going to bowl first. The pitch looks like nice and the second thing is dew factor, that’s why we are bowling first. Hopefully we pick early wickets and restrict them. The mood is cool and calm, and we will try to continue that momentum. A win always gives you confidence. We have the same team.

