Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli Equals Record for Most Fifties in T20Is against Pakistan

Star India batter Virat Kohli on Sunday equalled the record for most fifties in T20Is against Pakistan with a half-century during the Super Four phase of Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Stadium, here. Kohli dropped anchor for India from No.3, compiling his 32nd T20I fifty (60 off 44) to lead India to 181/7 in 20 overs. Pakistan though won the clash by 5 wickets and one ball to spare.

After Rohit Sharma and K.L Rahul put on a blazing fifty-stand for the opening wicket, Kohli walked in and started positively, moving to 15 off 10 balls despite India losing Rahul shortly after Rohit’s wicket.

With Suryakumar Yadav also falling cheaply, Kohli resorted to a more restrained approach, running quickly between the wickets and keeping the scoreboard ticking. He reached his half-century with a six off Mohammad Hasnain and finished on 60 after he was run out by a direct hit from Asif Ali in the final over.

The fifty was Kohli’s fourth against Pakistan in T20Is. He had also made a half-century against Pakistan in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match last year at the same venue.

The 33-year-old Kohli’s tally of fifties is the joint-most by any player against Pakistan in men’s T20Is. Aaron Finch, Kane Williamson, Kevin Pietersen and Martin Guptill are the others with as many fifties against Pakistan in T20Is.

After the game Kohli said, “If I have to say something about somebody I will reach out to them individually, even if I want to help somebody if you give your suggestion in front of the world. It has no value to me because if it is for me, for my improvement, you can very well tell me one on one and say, ‘yaar, I genuinely want ki aap acha karo’ (I genuinely want to see you to better) somehow I live my life honestly, and I am able to see all this. Not to say that it does not affect me, but you see the truth when you have played for this long and with honesty, it is all to the almighty He is the giver, and when he has to give, he will, we cannot do anything to change it".

Kohli’s impressive run against Pakistan is reflected in his numbers: a total of 406 runs against them, the most by an Indian against Pakistan in T20Is, at an average of 67.66 and a strike rate of 119.06.

