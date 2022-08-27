Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli Eyes Massive Record in His Comeback Against Pakistan in Dubai

The spotlight will be on Virat Kohli when India takes the field against Pakistan in the much-anticipated clash at the Asia Cup on Sunday in Dubai. The 33-year-old will be getting back to the groove following a month-long break from the game. He last featured in the England ODIs and T20Is which India won with an identical scoreline of 2-1. Since then, he has been away from the field, missing out on the tours of the West Indies and Zimbabwe.

Kohli is set to return in blue on August 28 in what will be his 100th T20I for India. At the same time, he will also become the first player in Indian cricket history to play a hundred matches across all three formats of the game.

ASIA CUP 2022 - FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

The former India captain may be going through a slump in his batting form but representing India in 100 games in all formats is a testament to his longevity in the game since his international debut in 2008. That’s the reason why the team has also shown faith in him despite the ups and downs in his career.

Kohli has so far played 99 T20I games for India, scoring 3,308 runs at an average of 50.12. He has 30 half-centuries to his credit with the best individual score of 94. From 2017 to relinquishing captaincy in 2021, he led India in 50 T20I games. Out of which, he won 30 and lost 16. Two matches have ended in a tie while two failed to produce a result. His win percentage as a captain in this format is an impressive 64.58.

The last time when Kohli played against Pakistan as an Indian skipper, in the T20 world cup 2021 in the UAE, he scored 57-off 49 in that match taking India to 151/7 in their 20 overs. In response, Pakistan openers Mohammed Rizwan (79*) and Babar Azam (68*) outshined the Kohli-led side with ease.

And now, as he looks to make an impactful comeback, he would like to better the result of last year’s face-off.

Since his last international century, which came in 2019 against Bangladesh in Kolkata, Kohli has featured in 68 international matches and scored 2,554 runs across all formats in 82 innings, averaging 34.05. He also smashed 24 half-centuries.

In 2022, Virat has played only four T20Is for his side, across which he has scored 81 runs at a subpar average of 20.25. His best score in the format this year is 52.

