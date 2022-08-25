Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Go Bang Bang Against Spinners Ahead of Opener Against Pakistan | WATCH

Both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will form the core of India’s top order when they take on Pakistan in the Asia Cup opener. While Kohli last played a game for India against England last month, Rohit also took a break even as India played West Indies in five-match T20I series. However, it must be mentioned that the duo has been struggling for runs. Even in the recently concluded IPL 2022, the duo had struggled for runs. While Kohli managed to score 439 runs in 16 games, Rohit was even worse.

Nevertheless, both of them will be looking to make the most of their breaks when starting afresh against arch-rivals at the Dubai International Stadium. Just 72 hours before the match, both of them were seen going particularly hard against the spinners. In a video that has been shared by the BCCI on Twitter, Rohit can be seen playing off his back-foot, while Kohli was seen advancing against the spinners. Take a look.

India will be looking to avenge their 10-wicket humiliation by Pakistan at the same venue in last year’s T20 World Cup, and skipper Rohit Sharma is trying to keep his players level-headed as the expectation and excitement among fans hits fever pitch.

“Everyone watches the game and it’s a high-pressure game without a doubt, but within the group we want to create a normal atmosphere," he told Star Sports.

“We don’t want to hype this game too much. It’s important to tell the players who haven’t played against Pakistan or played them just one or two times that it’s just another opposition."

India head coach Rahul Dravid has Covid and India late on Wednesday appointed former batsman VVS Laxman to take charge in an interim capacity.

The match will be Kohli’s 100th T20 international and a chance for the batting great to emerge from his prolonged slump before the World Cup.

