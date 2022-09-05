Virat Kohli (60) gave glimpses of his vintage self by playing one of his most sublime knocks in recent times to take India to a more than respectable total. He slammed 60 off 44 balls and made sure that he again gives hope to the millions of his fans a reason to cheer. A number of his fans came out and Twitter and reacted vociferously. Here are the top reaction.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Kisses Team India Crest After Hitting an Imperious Six to Reach his 50 vs Pakistan

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

The much-criticised top-order batters finally showed what they are capable of as India put up a stiff 181 for 7 against Pakistan in an Asia Cup Super 4 match here on Sunday. Skipper Rohit Sharma (28) and KL Rahul (28) were outstanding in the Powerplay while Virat Kohli (60) gave glimpses of his vintage self by playing one of his most sublime knocks in recent times to take India to a more than respectable total.

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

What everyone wanted from India’s top-order was a change in mindset and the strike rates of 175 (Rohit), 140 (Rahul) and 136 (Kohli) were a testimony to that. Kohli deserves the maximum credit for the total India achieved against Pakistan spinners, especially leg-spinner Shadab Khan (2/31 in 4 overs), who got important wickets of Rahul and Rishabh Pant (14).

Also Read: ‘If Shaheen Shah Afridi Is Available In Next Six Weeks, Then Okay, Else….’

His innings had four boundaries and a six along with his signature running between the wickets where he effortlessly converted ones into twos. Having been pilloried for their go-slow approach in the Powerplay, skipper Rohit signalled his intentions in the very first over when he gave Naseem Shah the charge and got a one-bounce-four over cover point. It was followed by a signature pull-shot for a six.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here