Asia Cup 2022: Wasim Akram Kills Bangladesh Commentator's Argument Involving Mushfiqur Rahim

Bangladesh became the first team to be eliminated from the 2022 Asia Cup tournament, losing to Sri Lanka by three wickets in a humdinger of a match on Thursday night.

Chasing a target of 184, Sri Lanka won with an anti-climax reserved for the final over when off-spinner Mahedi Hasan overstepped while bowling the third delivery bringing down curtains on the game.

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

While Kusal Mendis (60 off 37 balls) and skipper Dasun Shanaka (45 off 33 balls) set up the victory, it wouldn’t have been possible without Fernando’s brilliant temperament. Debutant Fernando first hit the last ball of the 19th over by Ebadot Hossain (3/51 in 4 overs) for a boundary to bring the equation down to eight runs in one over.

All in all, it was Bangladesh’s poor bowling that resulted in the loss as the Tigers bowled four no-balls in addition to 8 wides in the entire match. While spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraj managed to bowl a couple of no-balls, pacer Ebadot Hossain also overstepped the crease for the same number of occasions.

Advertisement

Also Read: Asia Cup 2022: ‘We Almost Had India, Pakistan Anyway Slips On the Banana Leaf Very Often’

Moreover, an incident in the commentary box also grabbed a lot of attention where former Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram was heard disagreeing with his Bangladesh counterpart Athar Ali Khan. It all began when Bangladesh batter Mushfiqur Rahim walked out to bat. Right at this very moment, Khan spoke about the ‘brilliant’ stats that were on display by the broadcaster.

“It’s the experience of Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib-Al-Hasan that might just work in favour of Bangladesh. Have a look at those stats. More than 100 matches, closing in on 1500 runs and a strike rate of 115," Khan said on air, stressing on that last detail of Rahim’s batting.

Advertisement

However, Akram was quick to disagree and spoke his mind out on how the Bangladesh batter has a strike rate is well below the acceptable standards in T20 cricket.

“Not the best strike-rate I must say. He’s an experienced campaigner. He really is, but this this format, if you see the strike-rate of the top players of the world, it has to be in my opinion, more than 130. Ideally, in this format."

Advertisement

Meanwhile Mushfiqur failed to trouble the opposition as he was dismissed for 4 off five balls after getting out caught behind off the bowling of Chamika Karunaratne.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here