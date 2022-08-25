Asia Cup 2022, Watch: Jovial India Cricketers Arrive For Training Session; Virat Kohli Catches up With Babar Azam And Rashid Khan

The Indian cricket team, led by Rohit Sharma, has landed in Dubai and started preparing for the high profile Asia Cup 2022 starting from Saturday. Team India are scheduled to get their campaign underway on Sunday when they lock horns with Pakistan.

The Instagram account of Indian cricket team shared glimpses of the players arriving for their first training session. The clip shows the cricketers in good mood as they interacted with their Afghanistan and Pakistan counterparts.

The clip starts with Suryakumar Yadav Chahal waving at the camera before Yuzvendra Chahal makes an appearance giving a Victory sign.

Dinesh Karthik, Arshdeep Singh also make an appearance.

Chahal is then seeing shaking hands with Afghanistan allrounder Mohammad Nabi while mega superstar Virat Kohli caught up with Rashid Khan and Pakistan captain Babar Azam.

India allrounder Hardik Pandya, who recently became father for the second time, looked locked in some discussion with Nabi as Rashid watched on.

The clip concludes with interim head coach VVS Laxman addressing the squad.

Laxman, who was named the head coach for the Zimbabwe ODI tour, continues into the role at the continental event with Rahul Dravid unable to travel after testing positive for covid-19.

India are in Group A alongside Pakistan and Hong Kong.

The top-two teams from each group will progress to the Super-four stage. They will play against each other once (three games each) and the top-two teams of this stage will make it to the summit clash scheduled for September 11.

India’s squad for Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan

