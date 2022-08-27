'We'll Miss Him': KL Rahul Responds to Shaheen Afridi's Absence, Prays for Pak Pacer's 'Speedy Recovery'

The excitement around India vs Pakistan cricket games isn’t easy to express through words. Emotions galore when these Asian heavyweights lock horns on the field. Gone are those times when these two teams used to meet regularly in bilateral series. But the diplomatic issues between both nations have restricted the teams to ICC and ACC events only.

The Asia Cup 2022 is set to begin on Saturday in the UAE and what more a cricket lover would ask for than an India vs Pakistan game? The Men in Blue are gearing up to face the arch-rivals in their campaign opener on Sunday and they too are aware of the intensity of the clash.

Ahead of the much-awaited game, KL Rahul addressed a press conference on Friday and said the team is very excited as it always looks forward to the clash between India and Pakistan."

“These big tournaments are always exciting and there is a history of rivalry and (thus) the game always comes with high intensity. We learned from our mistakes, and we are looking forward to this match with a new approach," Rahul said.

The last time the two sides met in the T20 World Cup in October last year, Pakistan had thrashed India by 10 wickets. With scores to settle on Sunday, the Men in Blue looked determined and upbeat when they hit the nets ahead of the big match.

“Losing any game always hurts you, it was the first game of the world cup, and we were very excited. Now we get another opportunity to face each other. It is a contest we always take it in a sporty manner. Each game starts with zero…," Rahul said when about the last clash with Pakistan.

“We cannot run away from India-Pakistan rivalry, and as a player, sometimes it is visible also. But once we are on the ground, we look at the opposition only as a cricketer and give our best… We share our experiences with each other and learn from each other as cricket players," he said while responding to relations between the two sides.

Rahul also spoke about the absence of pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi who has been ruled out of the tournament due to injury.

“We pray for his recovery but yes, his presence is always good for batsmen to face world-class bowling and we will miss him," Rahul said.

(With Agency Inputs)

