Asia Cup 2022: We're Seeing Slowly a Transition of Ravindra Jadeja Becoming Batting All-rounder- Sanjay Manjrekar

Sanjay Manjrekar feels that India made the right call by promoting Ravindra Jadeja in the batting order in the crucial clash against Pakistan in Dubai. Chasing a 148-run target, India lost openers KL Rahul (0) and Rohit Sharma (12), early as a result, the team management sent Jadeja over Suryakumar Yadav to tackle left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz and leg-spinner Shadab Khan.

The southpaw played a crucial knock of 35 runs to stabilize India’s chase as he stitched a 52-run partnership with Hardik Pandya to take the game closer.

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

Advertisement

Manjrekar said that it was a calculated decision from the team management to promote Jadeja in the order and not a gamble as it was a good move to tackle Pakistan spinners.

“Yes. Very good move and I loved it. And I don’t think it was a gamble. It wasn’t a wild card because Pakistan were bowling two spinners, one leg spinner and a left-arm spinner, Mohammad Nawaz and Shadab. So, they were going to bowl for a while and that’s what Babar did. It was like they bowled one over spell or two over spell," Manjrekar said on SPORTS18’s daily sports news show ‘SPORTS OVER THE TOP’.

Also Read | ‘Virat Kohli Exploring Back Foot Play a Little More’: Sanjay Manjrekar

The 57-year-old said that Jadeja should be considered as a batting all-rounder now as he bowled two overs against Pakistan and fit in the team perfectly.

“A left-hander coming in would just make things a little difficult. The ball also, pitch looked green, but the ball was turning, so the spinners were going to make an impact. So that was pretty good. And also, there was another long-term clue or a thought that could come in, is that now slowly in white ball cricket, Jadeja could now be looked at as a batting all-rounder. He bowled 2 overs, but if he’s going to take important positions in the batting order and make the kind of contribution that he did against Pakistan then Wow! He fits in perfectly," the former cricketer said.

Advertisement

The former batter said that Jadeja provides an additional option to the team as he can push in with a couple of overs when the specialist bowler fails to do well.

“So, you’ve got Hardik Pandya as the extra bowler, then Jadeja can be your push-in if one of the seamers don’t bowl well. So going up the order and him also delivering are great signs for India where there we are seeing slowly a transition of Jadeja becoming more of a batting all-rounder in white ball cricket," Manjrekar added.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here