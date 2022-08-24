Asia Cup 2022: 'You Take Hardik Pandya Out of India Squad And The Balance Goes Away'

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri feels that Hardik Pandya provides the perfect balance to the Indian team and said his workload management has to be observed very carefully. Pandya was under the scanner for his bowling fitness during the 2021 T20 World Cup as he took a short sabbatical from competitive cricket after the tournament to work on it. The flamboyant all-rounder bounced back in IPL 2022 after regaining full fitness. He impressed many with his all-round show for Gujarat Titans and led them to win the title in their maiden season.

He returned to the Indian colours after IPL 2022 and cemented his place in the XI straightaway. In 13 T20Is he played this year, Pandya scored 281 runs and claimed 8 wickets this year so far.

Shastri said that without Hardik the right balance goes away from the XI and called him one of the most important cogs in the wheel.

“He (Pandya) is one of the most important cogs in the wheel as far as India is concerned," Shastri said in a press conference organised by Star Sports.

“You take him out of the squad and the balance goes away. That’s how important he is. You don’t know whether to play an extra batsman or an extra bowler."

The 60-year-old said that India missed Hardik’s bowling services in 2021 T20 World Cup which made a massive difference for them.

“We missed him really badly last year in the (T20) World Cup when he couldn’t bowl. It makes a massive difference. There is no one close to him when it comes to the quality that he possesses at that number. I think he is an extremely important player and has to be watched very closely. With the number of matches coming up, he is the last person you want to play in all those matches," Shastri added.

The former head coach suggested the team management to look after Hardik and Jasprit Bumrah.

“Bumrah and Hardik need to be observed very carefully to ensure there is no breakdown. They are your two important players," he said.

India’s conservative approach at the start of the innings had contributed to their early exit from the T20 World Cup last year. The tournament was Shastri’s last assignment as India head coach.

“They should not change the approach (they have shown of late). Even when I was coach we discussed we were a bit timid at the top considering the players we had down the order.

“It is the right approach. You will lose a few games in between but if you start winning with this approach you can take that confidence in big games and use the same tactics," said Shastri.

