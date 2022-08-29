'You're Okay to Talk to Me': Manjrekar Asks Jadeja, All-rounder's Reply Leaves Everyone in Splits - WATCH

Rohit Sharma & Co on Sunday registered a 5-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan in the campaign opener in Asia Cup 2022, held in Dubai. After bunding out the Men in Green for 147, India finished the chase with 2 balls to spare. The duo of Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja forged a 52-run match-winning stand for the fifth wicket that laid the foundation for India’s convincing victory.

While Pandya finished the chase in style, smashing a six against Mohammad Nawaz in the final over, it was Jadeja’s 29-ball 34 that gave the much-needed push to the Indian innings, especially after losing the top-three in KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma. After getting promoted to number 4 in the batting order, the southpaw smashed a couple of sixes and as many boundaries before getting knocked over by Nawaz in the final over.

After the game ended in India’s favour, Jadeja came across Sanjay Manjrekar who was one of the commentators and was hosting the post-match presentation. And the first thing that the latter asked the all-rounder was: “You’re okay na to talk to me, Jaddu?"

Jadeja replied, “Ya, ya, absolutely," and it left both of them chuckling.

This bit of the conversation caught the attention of the fans as a spat between them had taken over social media back in 2019 when Manjrekar had called Jadeja a ‘bits and pieces’ cricketer during the 2019 World Cup. The comment had left the all-rounder baffled as he took to Twitter and wrote, “Still I have played twice the number of matches you have played and I m still playing. Learn to respect ppl who have achieved. I have heard enough of your verbal diarrhea. @sanjaymanjrekar."

But three years down the line, things seem to have turned normal as Jadeja spoke very generously after playing a crucial knock in India’s chase of 148.

“Thank you very much. We wanted to play till the end, they have a very good bowling attack, their fast bowlers don’t give anything away. I could have finished the game - left-arm spinner against the left-hander, but Hardik played superbly. He (Pandya) came out and said he was going to play his shots, and happy that he stayed till the end," Jadeja said.

