Asia Cup 2022: Zomato Takes Potshot At Pakistan With Viral 'Burgerpizze' Tweet

Indian food delivery app Zomato has taken a potshot at the Pakistan cricket team hours before the all-important marquee clash at the Asia Cup 2022. Reminding fans what had happened when these two teams met at 2019 Cricket World Cup in Manchester, Zomato retweeted a post from Pakistan Cricket Team on Twitter where the players can be seen checking their mobile phones. After this, they added these lines: “aaj raat ke kya plan? #burgerpizze"

Just to put things in perspective, they were referring to that viral video where a Pakistan fan was seen accusing his team of eating Burgers and Pizzas a night before India vs Pakistan clash at the 2019 Cricket World Cup. Pakistan would went onto lose the match at Old Trafford by 89 runs.

“I just came to know that the Pakistani players were having pizza and burgers last night. The Pakistani players should go for wrestling instead of cricket. Look at their fitness. We had so many hopes pinned on them and they were having pizza and burgers," the fan was heard saying.

Nonetheless, the pressure will surely be on Indian team when they take on their rivals on Sunday, especially what happened ten months ago at this very same venue—Dubai International Stadium.

The Indian T20 team under Rohit Sharma hasn’t shied away from experimenting with various combinations, and the skipper made it clear on Saturday that the quest to find “new answers" will continue, even if there are obstacles along the away.

With around only seven weeks to go for the T20 World Cup in Australia, Rohit is keen to continue with experiments, as one wouldn’t know what works if it’s not tried in the first place.

“We have decided that we will try out a few things and some would work, some won’t. But no harm in trying and only if you try, will you know for sure what works and what doesn’t. You will get answers," Rohit told reporters ahead of the team’s marquee Asia Cup clash against arch-rivals Pakistan.

India have tried out Suryakumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant as openers while KL Rahul is set to open in this tournament. In bowling, Deepak Hooda had once been given the new ball.

“If we get a chance to try, we need to try combinations. We have decided to try things still and if we face difficulties, no problems. We will keep on experimenting and we shoudn’t be scared to find new answers, whether it is batting or bowling combinations," he said.

