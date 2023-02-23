Asia Cup 2023 Compromise Formula: India to Play Matches in UAE; Pakistan Can Host Rest of The Teams

The ongoing tussle between BCCI and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) could soon see its conclusion with India playing their Asia Cup 2023 matches in UAE. While BCCI maintains it won’t be sending its team to Pakistan for the continental tournament, PCB, in retaliation, has threatened to pull out of the ODI World Cup scheduled to be held later this year in India.

According to a report in The Telegraph Online, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) wants a quick resolution of the tussle and hence the compromise formula has been proposed. The final of the Asia Cup could also be held in UAE.

“The ACC isn’t in favour of a long-drawn tussle among its members. The BCCI tried to make other boards understand their position during the last meeting. Hence, this formula is being talked about," the publication quoted an unnamed source as saying.

Earlier this month, an emergent meeting of the ACC was held in Bahrain to work out a solution and bring an to the impasse. However, no decision was taken on the venue during the meeting attended by BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

“The ACC had a constructive dialogue on the upcoming Asia Cup 2023. The Board agreed to continue discussions on operations, timelines and any other specifics with a view to ensure (sic) the success of the tournament. An update on the matter would be taken at the next ACC executive board meeting to be held in March 2023," a statement from ACC read.

The BCCI says that it won’t get clearance from the government to send the team to Pakistan. However, PCB wants to host Asia Cup citing the fact that it has successfully hosted top international teams including Australia, England, New Zealand among others in the past one year.

The hosting rights were with Sri Lanka Cricket for Asia Cup 2022 but the event was shifted to the UAE due to the then volatile political situation in the country.

