Asia Cup 2023 to be Held in September as ACC Chairman Jay Shah Reveals Calendars

This year's Asia Cup will be an ODI competition and is scheduled to be held in Pakistan

By: Cricketnext Staff

Last Updated: January 05, 2023, 12:28 IST

New Delhi, India

India and Pakistan squared off thrice in T20Is last year. (AFP Photo)
India and Pakistan squared off thrice in T20Is last year. (AFP Photo)

The Asia Cup 2023 will be held in September this year with Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman Jay Shah announcing  the pathway structure and cricket calendars for the years the 2023 and 2024 on Thursday. Pakistan, who finished runners-up last year, are scheduled to host the continental event this time around.

India, Pakistan, defending champions Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will be joined by a qualifier for the tournament.

However, there’s still uncertainty over the venue of Asia Cup 20223 considering last year BCCI reportedly refused possibility of sending its men’s team to Pakistan giving rise to speculations that the tournament could be shifted out of the country.

The then PCB chairman Ramiz Raja took exception to the remark, threatening that Pakistan will reconsider its participation in the 2023 ODI World Cup slated to be held in India.

Meanwhile, the women’s Asia Cup will be held in September 2024 with India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh to be joined by two qualifiers.

More to follow…

first published: January 05, 2023, 12:02 IST
last updated: January 05, 2023, 12:28 IST
