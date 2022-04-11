Asia Cup Could be Shifted Out of Sri Lanka: Report

The ongoing political and economic crisis in Sri Lanka could force the 2022 Asia Cup out of the country, according to a report. The island nation is in the grip of its worst financial turmoil in seven decades with its citizens dealing with severe shortage of food, fuel and power cuts lasting up to 13 hours resulting in protests which turned violent last week as people clashed with the police.

Earlier this year in March, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) had announced Sri Lanka as the host for the 2022 edition of the tournament which has twice been postponed in the past due to the covid pandemic. All five Test teams from the continent including India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and host Sri Lanka are to participate in the event.

“The Asia Cup 2022 (T20 Format) will be held in Sri Lanka from 27 August-11 September later this year. The Qualifiers for the same will be played 20 August 2022 onwards," the ACC had said after its Annual General Meeting.

The tournament alternates between ODI and T20I formats with the last edition (ODI format) being played in UAE in 2018 when India defeated Bangladesh to win the title. This time around, it will be played in the T20 format.

A sixth team out of UAE, Kuwait, Singapore or Hong Kong will join the five participants. India, the defending champions, are the most successful team in the history of Asia Cup having won the trophy a record seven times followed by Sri Lanka who have won it five times while Pakistan have won it thrice.

