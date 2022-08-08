Asia Cup: Fans Critical of BCCI For Picking Avesh Khan Over Mohammed Shami

India picked their 15-man squad for the upcoming Asia Cup which is set to be played in UAE. As expected, the squad saw the return of the likes of Virat Kohli and KL Rahul. Both the modern-day legends were out of action recently. While Kohli asked for rest, KL Rahul contracted Covid-19 while recovering from the sports hernia operation. Meanwhile, moments before the squad selection, senior fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out with a back injury. Which means India could have accommodate one of the senior pacer in Mohammed Shami who is having an excellent IPL seasons for last three years.

Also Read: Asia Cup 2022-Huge Blow to India As Jasprit Bumrah Ruled Out With Back Injury

Advertisement

Nonetheless, he was again sidelined in favour of Avesh Khan. The fans didn’t take lightly to it and expressed their views.

&

Earlier the BCCI announced the 15-man India squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2022. The squad sees a return of former India captain Virat Kohli and current T20 vice-captain KL Rahul. While Kohli asked for rest in the aftermath of his poor form, Rahul contracted Covid-19 at NCA while he underwent a recovery after sports hernia operation. Furthermore, Rohit Sharma has been named skipper and Arshdeep Singh is India’s third seamer. Besides, Deepak Hooda has also made the cut which means he will be India’s back-up number three.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here