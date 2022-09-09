Asia Cup: 'Have Realised Playing The Last Few Games it isn't as Easy as You Think' - KL Rahul

Flamboyant India opener KL Rahul scored 62 runs against Afghanistan to score his first half-century after returning from injury which put him out of competitive cricket for almost two and half months. However, the Asia Cup 2022 hasn’t turned out to be the way Rahul wanted as he ended up scoring 132 runs in five matches.

Rahul was named India’s captain for the Afghanistan clash in the absence of Rohit Sharma. The opening batter scored sublime 62 runs off 41 balls which was laced with 6 fours and two sixes.

The 30-year-old said the last few games were not easy for him and was struggling to get the rhythm back.

“Coming back after a big injury and surgery, I have realised playing the last few games it is not as easy as you think. I was eager to come and play but obviously finding the same touch or same rhythm wasn’t coming easily as I thought it would," Rahul said in the post-match presentation.

Rahul was elated after spending a good amount of time in the middle and said that he felt good after scoring a half-century in India’s last match of the tournament.

“It is a learning for me as a player, happy I could spend some time in the middle and I started feeling good. In this format when you hit the first six off the middle gives you the confidence, I think the Hong Kong game I got a free-hit and though I didn’t time it as well I could, I still hit the ball out of the ground and it felt good," he added.

“Coming into the Pakistan game I felt little better and getting few shots away gave me the confidence, I am slowly getting into rhythm," he said.

Rahul admitted that Team India’s aim was to play the final but the results didn’t work in their favour.

“The result has been disappointing. Ideally we would have wanted to play the final and challenge ourselves. We came into this tournament wanting to play the final and winning the big tournaments but it didn’t go our way, we take the positives," the 30-year-old added.

The opening batter further said that India will work on their shortcomings ahead of the T20 World Cup.

“We have been challenged and it is time to sit back and reflect. Losing is not great but sometimes you have to take it part of the journey, our vision is the World Cup and hopefully the learnings will help us for the World Cup," Rahul concluded

