'Asia Cup Humse Leke Neutral Venue Pe Jana…Ye Nai Hone Wala'-PCB Chief Ramiz Raja's Fresh Salvo

BCCI vs PCB continues to rage on off the field over the Asia Cup after BCCI secretary Jay Shah in October said that they will not send its team to Pakistan for the tournament. Things escalated when PCB chief responded, saying that in a tit-for-tat response they will also pull out from the ICC Cricket World Cup to be played in India.

Once again, Raja has spoken on the issue, saying that as the hosts, Pakistan has the right to even pull out if the Asia Cup is relocated to a neutral venue. Speaking with the press on the sidelines of the first Test match between England and Pakistan at Rawalpindi, Raja said he is not bothered even if Sri Lanka and Bangladesh pull out following India’s lead.

“ACC(Asian Cricket Council) gave us the right to host the Asia Cup, uske bad India kehta hai hum nahi ayenge. To main maan sakta hu ki unki ek political unki hai…to nahi aye. Magar Asia Cup humse leke neutral venue pe jana…ye nai hone wala." (ACC gave us the rights to host the Asia Cup, and I understand BCCI has some politics involved in it, so they can chose to opt out. But taking the tournament from us and moving into a neutral venue is not going to happen)

When someone asked if PCB can host the Asia Cup alongside other teams minus India, Raja said they are the hosts and can do anything they like.

“Nai kyu nai kar sakte. Magar hum to available hain na. Ye to humara right hai, ya to hum kuch aisi cheez puch rahe ho ki hume mili nai ho aur zor laga rahe ho."(Yes, why not? We are available as a host. We are not asking for something which wasn’t given to us.)

When another person interjected that what if Sri Lanka and Bangladesh also pull out, Raja responded by saying that Pakistan will also pull out if Asia Cup is relocated to a neutral venue.

“To wo nai ate to nahi aye(if they don’t want to come, so be it), but if this (Asia Cup) goes out to we will pull out."

