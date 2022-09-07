Asia Cup match: IND vs AFG Head-to-Head record and venue record of the Dubai International Stadium

Standing on the verge of an early exit from the Asia Cup, India are set to clash against Afghanistan at the Dubai International Stadium on September 8. While a victory against the Afghan side won’t guarantee qualification to the Asia Cup final for India, the Rohit Sharma-led would want to finish the tournament on a high, in case of an early exit. The win will give the Indian side an outside chance to qualify for the tournament decider, provided Pakistan loses both its remaining Super 4 encounter.

India comes into the contest with a defeat at the hands of Sri Lanka in their second Super 4 contest. Batting first, India posted 173 board banking on 41-ball 72 by skipper Rohit Sharma.

However, the Lankan batters chased the total down with a ball to spare and confirmed a spot for their team in the Asia Cup finals on September 11.

Afghanistan also suffered a defeat at the hands of Sri Lanka in their first Super 4 game. After a promising start, Afghanistan lost some momentum towards the end of their innings while batting first. The Afghan batters failed to give their side the required firepower in the final over and it was restricted to 175 runs.

Lanka, chased the total with five balls to spare. Wanindu Hasranga ensured to avert any last-minute hiccup on Sri Lanka’s way to victory

IND vs AFG Head-to-Head:

The two teams have clashed in three T20I games so far with India emerging victorious on all occasions.

IND vs AFG previous game

The last time the two teams clashed, India defeated Afghanistan by 66 runs at Sheikh Zyed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Last five results:

India won by 66 runs

India won by 23 runs

India won by 7 wickets

Here is the venue record of The Dubai International Stadium (T20I):

Total games played: 79

Games won by teams batting first: 35

Games won by teams batting second: 43

Highest total: 211/3 (20 overs) by AFG vs PAK

Lowest total: 71/10 (19 overs) by KEN vs IRE

