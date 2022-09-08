Asia Cup: Rishabh Pant Might be Dropped, Dinesh Karthik Will be Playing as Finisher vs Afghanistan - Robin Uthappa

Robin Uthappa feels that India might drop Rishabh Pant from playing XI for the Afghanistan clash in Asia Cup 2022. The veteran batter suggested that Dinesh Karthik is expected to get a place in the XI as a finisher. India are already out of the final race after suffering defeats against Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Super 4 stage. Both India and Afghanistan will play for pride on Thursday.

Rohit Sharma and Co. have failed to find the right combination in this tournament after the opening match as the injury of Ravindra Jadeja and the illness of Avesh Khan have made things difficult for them.

Uthappa predicted that India might promote Deepak Hooda in the batting order as Pant will make way for Karthik in the XI for the Afghanistan clash.

“I think Dinesh Karthik will be playing today’s game as a finisher. He and Hardik Pandya will be the finishers at No. 6 and 7. I feel Rishabh Pant might be dropped and Deepak Hooda will bat at No. 5," Uthappa told ESPNcricinfo.

Meanwhile, he also suggested that Deepak Chahar, who was included in the squad in place of ill Avesh, will get a chance for India’s last match in the multi-nation tournament.

“In bowling, I think Deepak Chahar will play because India will try a few experiments because this is their only opportunity. He is coming from a break and had a good outing against Zimbabwe, so he deserves an opportunity," he added.

The 36-year-old further said that Axar Patel has all the credentials to get a place in the XI but his inclusion might force Hooda out of the team.

“In my opinion, Axar can fit into the playing XI but whether he plays or not, it’s on the team management. If Axar plays, then Hardik would bat at No. 5 followed by Karthik and Axar at six and seven. In that case, Hooda and Pant will miss out. They can go with this strategy or play Deepak Chahar. They are likely to go with either of these two," Uthappa said.

Afghanistan have played quality cricket in the group stage but lost their way in the Super 4 round after suffering defeats to Sri Lanka and Pakistan in thrilling contests.

