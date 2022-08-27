'Is Dafa Zara Haath Halka Rakhna, Shaheen Nahi Hai': Pakistani Fan Requests Rohit After Getting a Hug | WATCH

The fan following of Indian cricketers is unparallel. Whichever country they tour, they are being followed by their admirers. The fans arrive with hopes of getting at least a glimpse of their favourite stars and those who manage to interact with cricketers, consider themselves the luckiest.

Similar scenes are currently on display in the UAE where the Asia Cup is set to take place. The Indian team is gearing up for their campaign opener against arch-rivals Pakistan, scheduled to take place on Sunday in Dubai. Rohit Sharma & Co have hit the nets while their fans keep on gathering outside the training ground and waiting for hours to have selfies with the Indian players.

On Saturday, Rohit made the day of a fan from Pakistan who arrived specially to meet the Indian captain. The former was monitoring the team’s training along with strength and conditioning coach Soham Desai when the fans called him up for photos. Rohit dodged the fence and reached up to the boundary rails to interact with the people who arrived to see India’s net practice.

Meanwhile, a fan from Pakistan put his hands across the railings, requesting Rohit for a semi-hug. The Indian skipper obliged and did what he asked for.

“I never expected he [Rohit] would come closer and interact with us. I came from Pakistan to see him, and he gave me a hug, though there is a border between," the fan admired the Indian captain.

“Though I support Pakistan, I came specially to meet Rohit. His passion and class are phenomenal," he added.

Meanwhile, another fan also praised Rohit’s gesture and requested the Indian captain to go firm on Pakistan bowlers in the game.

“The class that he has been maintaining for the last 10-15 years is similar to his character. The moment I said I’m here from Pakistan, he left the field and came to meet and greet us. ‘Humne unse kaha ki is dafah zara haath halka rakhna jyunki hamare bowlers new hain (please go firm on Pakistan bowlers as they are new). We don’t have the likes of Shaheen Shah and Amir, so please have mercy on Pakistan," the fan said.

