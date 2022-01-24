Asia Lions vs India Maharajas Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Legends League Cricket 2022 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

In the fourth match of the Legends League Cricket, Asia Lions will have a go at India Maharajas. The two teams will face each other at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat on January 24, Monday at 8:00 pm IST.

Both Asia Lions and Indian Maharajas are enjoying similar rides in the T20 Championship as they have won one match from their two league games. The first game between the two sides saw India securing a victory over Asia by six wickets.

Asia Lions scored 175 runs in their 20 overs as Upal Tharanga played a sublime knock of 66 runs. Chasing the total, India won in the 19th over as Yusuf Pathan caused carnage on the field. The all-rounder smashed 80 runs off just 40 balls.

Following the brilliant performance, India lost their second game to World Giants by three wickets. It was a below-average bowling performance by India as they failed to defend 209 runs.

Asia, on the other hand, won their second match against World Giants by six wickets. The team chased 206 runs in 19.2 overs to open their account in the tournament. Playing on Monday, the Lions will hope to continue the momentum and occupy the top place by dethroning India.

>When will the Legends League Cricket 2022 match Asia Lions (ASL) vs India Maharajas (INM) start?

The fourth match of the Legends League Cricket will kickstart at 08:00 PM IST on January 24, Monday.

>Where will the Legends League Cricket 2022 match Asia Lions (ASL) vs India Maharajas (INM) be played?

The two teams will be playing against each other at Al Amerat Cricket Ground.

>What time will the Legends League Cricket 2022 match Asia Lions (ASL) vs India Maharajas (INM) begin?

The match will begin at 08:00 pm IST.

>Which TV channels will broadcast the Asia Lions (ASL) vs India Maharajas (INM) match?

Asia Lions vs India Maharajas match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India Maharajas.

>How do I watch the live streaming of the Asia Lions (ASL) vs India Maharajas (INM) match?

Asia Lions vs India Maharajas match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

ASL vs INM Legends League Cricket 2022, Asia Lions probable playing XI against India Maharajas: Nuwan Kulasekara, Azhar Mahmood, Kamran Akmal (wk), Tillakaratne Dilshan, Upul Tharanga, Mohammad Hafeez, Asghar Afghan, Misbah-ul-Haq (c), Muthiah Muralidaran, Umar Gul, Chaminda Vaas

ASL vs INM Legends League Cricket 2022, India Maharajas probable playing XI against the Asia Lions: Naman Ojha (wk), Wasim Jaffer, Subramaniam Badrinath, Mohammad Kaif (c), Irfan Pathan, Venugopal Rao, RP Singh, Manpreet Gony, Munaf Patel, Yusuf Pathan, Stuart Binny

