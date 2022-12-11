Flamboyant India opener Ishan Kishan revealed that he asked Virat Kohli to keep reminding him to take singles when he was close to his 200 as he didn’t want to miss the opportunity of reaching the massive feat. Kishan made the most of his ODI return when an unfortunate injury to Rohit Sharma paved way for his place in the playing XI. The youngster showcased his best game to become the fourth Indian batter to smash a double century in One-Day Internationals.

Kishan launched an assault over the Bangladesh bowlers in the third ODI on Saturday as he smacked 24 fours and 10 sixes during his 210-run knock. It was a no-brainer who would be the Player of the Match and after receiving the award, the 24-year-old revealed he was thinking of hitting the double ton with a maximum but he eventually had to ask Kohli to calm him down.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | IND vs BAN, 3rd ODI: ‘Brilliant Ishan Kishan Grabbed Opportunity With Both Hands’ - KL Rahul

“I think when I was around 197, I was feeling a lot that if Mustafizur bowls me a slower one, I will hit a six by dancing down the track. But you know I had gotten a chance in this one match in this series, so I didn’t want to miss this opportunity. I asked him (Kohli) to keep telling me to take singles or else I will hit a big shot off the next ball. So he was just reminding me that I should take singles. That was going on and in my happiness, I didn’t see who was where. Then I saw Virat Bhai behind me and then he told me not to hit him with the bat," Kishan told broadcasters after the match.

The southpaw also becomes the youngest batter to score a double century in men’s ODIs. He took 126 balls to reach the iconic mark as he broke the record held by Chris Gayle, who made his double century in 138 balls against Zimbabwe in the 2015 ODI World Cup.

Advertisement

Kishan admitted that he can’t complain about getting regular chances in the XI as India have senior stars like Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan in the squad.

“I feel we cannot complain about a lot of things at this level because we know that if you have openers like Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan, I couldn’t have asked for an opportunity at the start. When you come to know that there is a chance, you try to put in the extra effort," he added.

Advertisement

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

Kishan also revealed that he came to the practice session before the match which helped him a lot in the match.

“I came slightly early to the practice session today because in the first two matches, obviously the main team bats first in the net session, and then you don’t get that much opportunity. So I came an hour early today to do the net sessions before the match and I feel it helped me a lot."

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here