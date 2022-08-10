'At 36, I'm Fitter Than Ever Before': Senior Batter Wants to be an Asset Until he Plays for Team India

Team India has ushered into a new phase following the conclusion of the Virat Kohli-Ravi Shastri era. The transition began last year that has been witnessing youngsters getting enough chances when the seniors are not around. Ever since the duo of Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid has taken charge, the team management is emphasizing shaping up the younger lot.

The process of building the next-gen Team India has already begun. The seniors like Kohli are already given rest and in their absence, the youngsters are coming forward to take responsibility. In fact, captain Rohit Sharma also gets periodic breaks to manage his workload. Shikhar Dhawan is another one on that list who is now confined to just ODIs.

Despite being in top form, the left-hand batter currently plays the fifty-over format only. Dhawan, who last played a Test for India in 2018, has found it hard to get a place in the T20I set-up even after scoring runs in the IPL.

What would fall his way, even Dhawan isn’t aware of that but all he wants is to be an asset for the team instead of being a liability.

“Till the time I am playing for India, I would like to be an asset and not a liability. I am a calm, matured person. The performance is a reflection of my experience. My basics have been pretty strong, and I have put in a lot of work to improve my technique. Understanding a format is also very important. I understand the dynamics of the ODI format and that has helped me a lot," Dhawan told PTI.

“I never let this feeling creep into my system that ‘Oh God, I am playing only one format or I am playing an ODI series after a long time. Will my body respond well to the rigours of international cricket or will it not?’

“Frankly speaking, I don’t like entertaining these thoughts. I view it like this. If I am playing a format after a gap of two months or three months, it always gives me a chance to remain fresh and come into battle fully fit, and with enough time to work on my game," he added.

Dhawan will be seen leading a second-string Indian team in a 3-match ODI series against Zimbabwe, starting August 18. He says he is moving ahead with a positive mindset and fitter than ever before.

“I am always counting my blessings and if I am playing one format for India, I should try and make the most of it and give it my all. I am a very positive person. You won’t find a negative bone in my body. I think now, at 36, I am fitter than ever before and also skill-wise, I have gotten better. Gym sessions, skill sessions, running and yoga, these four things are core aspects of my training," he further said.

