ATL vs CDZ Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s La Liga 2021-22 match between Atletico Madrid and Valencia: Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid will be bidding to make it four La Liga wins in a row when they host Cadiz at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday.

Atletico are currently fourth in the table, level on points with third-placed Barcelona, however, they can count themselves out of the La Liga title race. Rivals and current leaders Real Madrid hold a 15 point gap over the reigning champions. Simone’s wards are now concentrating on finishing in the top four, as they have won their last three games in a row against Osasuna, Celta Vigo and Real Betis. The weekend clash against Cadiz will help get some extra rest before their Champions League Round of 16 second-leg tie against Manchester United.

On the other hand, Cadiz remain in danger of getting relegated at the end of the season as they currently sit in the 18th spot in the La Liga standings. They are just two points shy of 17th placed Rayo Vallecano and head into this crucial game on the back of a four-game unbeaten run, including a 2-0 win over Rayo Vallecano last time out.

Ahead of this weekend’s La Liga game between ATL vs CDZ, fans can check the Dream 11 and Predicted XI here.

ATL vs CDZ Telecast

The match will be telecast on MTV in India.

ATL vs CDZ Live Streaming

The game between ATL vs CDZ is available to be streamed live on Voot.com

ATL vs CDZ Match Details

The match will be played at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain, on Saturday, March 12. The game will kick off at 01:30 am (IST).

ATL vs CDZ Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Griezmann

Vice-Captain: Carrasco

Goalkeeper: Oblak

Defenders: Llorente, Gimenez, Hernandez, Espino

Midfielders: Carrasco, Herrera, Idrissi

Strikers: Griezmann, Felix, Perez

Atletico Madrid vs Cadiz probable XI:

Atletico Madrid: Oblak; Llorente, Felipe, Gimenez, Reinildo, Carrasco; Serrano, Herrera, De Paul; Griezmann, Felix

Cadiz: Ledesma; Akapo, Hernandez, Chust, Espino; Sobrino, Alex, Jonsson, Idrissi; Lozano, Perez

