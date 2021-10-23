‘Attention On That Match Is Just Different’: Ganguly Explains Why It’s Difficult To Organize IND Vs PAK Matches In India

The India vs Pakistan matches is known to be the most electrifying clashes in the game of cricket. However, it’s an irony that both teams only come across each other in ICC events. They had last played a bilateral series back in 2012-2013 when Pakistan clinched the ODI series 2-1 while the T20Is ended 1-1.

After a hiatus of more than two years, the arch-rivals are set to lock horns in a cricket match. Ahead of the much-anticipated clash, former India captain and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said a humongous demand for tickets makes it difficult to organise matches between these two teams in India. Hence, the board found it easier to conduct the competition in the UAE.

>T20 World Cup Full Coverage | Schedule | Photos | Points Table

Advertisement

Speaking with India Today, Ganguly said, “It is not the first time that we are starting a World Cup with an India-Pakistan match. In 2015 we started with a match against Pakistan. Maybe not in 2019, the Champions Trophy started with a match against Pakistan and then there was the final."

“People used to say there is a different pressure in India-Pakistan matches, I never felt that. The first time I became the CAB president, the India-Pakistan match of the 2016 World Cup happened at the Eden Gardens and that was my first as an administrator.

“It is even more difficult to organise this match in India because there is so much demand for tickets. The attention on that match is just different over there which is not really the case over here," he added.

>ALSO READ | Australia vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2021 Live Updates

This is the first and last time in Virat Kohli’s career that he will lead India in a T20 World Cup. Also, the fact that Pakistan is yet to register a win against the men-in-blue in the world championships makes the contest more interesting.

As both teams gear up to begin their campaign at the marquee ICC event on Sunday, it will be pretty exciting to witness if India can continue their winning spree against Babar Azam & Co.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here