>AU-A-W vs ENG-A-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 1st Unofficial T20I match between Australia A Women and England A Women: Following the conclusion of Men’s Ashes 2021-22, England Women are traveling to Australia for an all-format tour. The tour comprises three T20 Internationals, only a Test match, and three One Day Internationals. Notably, this will be the first time that England A will also be traveling alongside England Women’s team to Australia.

England A Women will have a go at Australia A Women in three 20-over and 50-over matches. The first Unofficial T20 International between the two sides will be played at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide at 05:30 AM IST on January 20, Thursday. The A tour provides a good opportunity for all the budding cricketers to prove their talent and impress the selectors.

Australia have named a 15-member A squad led by Georgia Redmayne. Stella Campbell, Maitlan Brown, and Amanda-Jade Wellington are the players to watch out for in the A-team. England, on the other hand, have picked up a 12-member squad under the leadership of Emily Arlott. Lauren Bell, Alice Davidson-Richards, and Georgia Elwiss are expected to be the standout players for visitors.

Ahead of the match between Australia A Women and England A Women; here is everything you need to know:

>AU-A-W vs ENG-A-W Telecast

AU-A-W vs ENG-A-W match will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

>AU-A-W vs ENG-A-W Live Streaming

The Australia A Women vs England A Women game will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

>AU-A-W vs ENG-A-W Match Details

The Australia A Women vs England A Women contest will be played at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide at 05:30 AM IST on January 20, Thursday.

>AU-A-W vs ENG-A-W Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Amanda-Jade Wellington

>Vice-Captain: Emma Lamb

>Suggested Playing XI for AU-A-W vs ENG-A-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeepers: Ellie Threlkeld, Georgia Redmayne

>Batters: Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Katie Mack, Georgia Voll

>Allrounders: Georgia Elwiss, Heather Graham

>Bowlers: Emily Arlott, Lauren Bell, Amanda-Jade Wellington

>AU-A-W vs ENG-A-W Probable XIs

>Australia A Women: Georgia Redmayne, Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Stella Campbell, Tess Flintoff, Heather Graham, Katie Mack, Courtney Sippel, Molly Strano, Georgia Voll, Amanda-Jade Wellington

>England A Women: Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Alice Davidson-Richards, Georgia Elwiss, Kirstie Gordon, Eve Jones, Beth Langston, Emma Lamb, Bryony Smith, Ellie Threlkeld, Emily Arlott

