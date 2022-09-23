AU-L vs SA-L Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain, Vice-Captain And Fantasy Tips For RSWX 2022 Dehradun, 7:30 PM IST

AU-L vs SA-L Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Friday’s Road Safety World Series 2022 match between Australia Legends and South Africa Legends: On Friday evening, the Australia Legends will take the field in search of their second win in the Road Safety World Series 2022. The Aussies will face stiff competition to secure the win as they will be up against a motivated South Africa Legends side. The exciting contest will unfold at Dehradun’s Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium at 7:30 pm IST.

In their last encounter, the South African Legends were narrowly beaten by the Sri Lankan team. They have secured just one win out of their four games and are fighting an uphill battle at the moment. The Jonty Rhodes-led side is sixth in the point standings and must pull up their socks as soon as possible if they want to qualify for the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the Australians will play their third encounter of the tournament. Shane Watson and his men have one win and a defeat to their name. They will be looking to bask in some winning momentum. Against the Proteas, who haven’t fired on all cylinders, the Aussies will look to dominate and secure a big win.

Ahead of the match between Australia Legends and South Africa Legends; here is everything you need to know:

AU-L vs SA-L Telecast

Australia Legends vs South Africa Legends match will be televised on Colors Cineplex Superhits, Colors Cineplex, and Sports18 channels in India.

AU-L vs SA-L Live Streaming

The Road Safety World Series match between Australia Legends and South Africa Legends will be streamed live on JioTV and Voot.

AU-L vs SA-L Match Details

The AU-L vs SA-L match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun on Friday, September 23, at 7:30 pm IST.

AU-L vs SA-L Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Shane Watson

Vice-captain: Morne van Wyk

Suggested Playing XI for AU-L vs SA-L Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Brad Haddin, Morne van Wyk

Batters: Jonty Rhodes, Cameron White, Alviro Petersen

All-rounders: Shane Watson, Callum Ferguson, Lance Klusener

Bowlers: Makhaya Ntini, Vernon Philander, Dirk Nannes

Australia Legends (AU-L) vs South Africa Legends (SA-L) Possible XIs

Australia Legends Predicted Line-up: Shane Watson (c), Brett Lee, Nathan Reardon, Brad Hodge, Brad Haddin (wk), George Horlin, Cameron White, Callum Ferguson, John Hastings, Bryce McGain, Dirk Nannes

South Africa Legends Predicted Line-up: Jacques Rudolph, Alviro Petersen, Andrew Puttick, Morne van Wyk (wk), Henry Davids, Jonty Rhodes (c), Lance Klusener, Johan Botha, Vernon Philander, Makhaya Ntini, Thandi Tshabalala

