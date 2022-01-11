AU-U19 vs IN-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ICC Under-19 World Cup Warm up 2022 match, January 11, 07:30 PM IST

>AU-U19 vs IN-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Under-19 World Cup Warm up 2022 match between Australia Under 19 and India Under 19: Australia Under 19 will play against India Under 19 in their first warm-up match ahead of the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022. The highly-octane match will be played at the Providence Stadium in Guyana from 07:30 PM IST onwards on Tuesday, January 11.

Australia’s first warm-up match against South Africa at the Everest Cricket Club in Georgetown was abandoned without a single ball being bowled. It will be another opportunity for the Aussie boys to prepare themselves ahead of their opening game of the U-19 World Cup, which is scheduled for January 14.

On the other hand, India U-19 faced their West Indies counterparts in their opening warm-up game and defeated them comprehensively. Batting first, the Indian colts posted 278 on the board in their allotted 50 overs. The bowlers then stepped up by bundling up the hosts on 170, winning the game by 108 runs. The Boys in Blue, will be keen to carry forward the winning momentum,while Australia will look to get underway with a win in their next clash against India.

Advertisement

>Ahead of the match between Australia Under 19 and India Under 19; here is everything you need to know:

>AU-U19 vs IN-U19 Telecast

AU-U19 vs IN-U19 match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network in India.

>AU-U19 vs IN-U19 Live Streaming

Australia Under 19 vs India Under 19 game will be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

>AU-U19 vs IN-U19 Match Details

Australia Under 19 vs India Under 19 contest will be played at the Providence Stadium in Guyana at 07:30 PM IST on Tuesday, January 11.

>AU-U19 vs IN-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

Captain: Harnoor Singh

Vice-Captain: Cooper Connolly

>Suggested Playing XI for AU-U19 vs IN-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Aaradhya Yadav

Batters: Tobias Snell, Yash Dhull, Cooper Connolly, Harnoor Singh, SK Rasheed

All-rounders: Nivethan Radhakrishnan, Nishant Sindhu

Bowlers: Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Garv Sangwan, Jack Nisbet

>AU-U19 vs IN-U19 Squads:

Australia Under 19: Harkirat Bajwa, Aidan Cahill, Cooper Connolly (C), Joshua Garner, Isaac Higgins, Campbell Kellaway, Corey Miller, Jack Nisbet, Nivethan Radhakrishnan, William Salzmann, Lachlan Shaw, Jackson Sinfield, Tobias Snell, Tom Whitney, Teague Wyllie

India Under 19: Yash Dhull (C), Harnoor Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, SK Rasheed (VC), Nishant Sindhu, Siddarth Yadav, Dinesh Bana (WK), Aaradhya Yadav (wk), Raj Angad Bawa, Manav Parakh, Kaushal Tambe, RS Hangargekar, Vasu Vats, Vicky Ostwal, Ravikumar, Garv Sangwan

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here