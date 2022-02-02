AU-W vs EN-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 1st ODI match between Australia Women and England Women:Following the conclusion of the three-match T20I series and the lone Test match, the One Day Internationals now take the center stage in Women’s Ashes. The first One Day International of the three-match series between Australia Women and England Women will be played at the Manuka Oval in Canberra at 08:40 AM IST on February 03, Thursday.

The T20I series saw Australia securing a win by 1-0. The host won the first match by nine wickets while the remaining two games were canceled due to rain. The Test match between the two sides ended in a draw. Australia and England delivered class performances with the willow and produced one of the greatest games in the Women’s Test history in recent time.

Australia Women’s last One Day series came in October last year against India Women. The Kangaroos won the three-match series by 2-1. England, on the other hand, were scheduled to travel to Pakistan for a three-match ODI series last year but the tour was suspended due to security reasons.

>Ahead of the match between Australia Women and England Women; here is everything you need to know:

>AU-W vs EN-W Telecast

AU-W vs EN-W match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

>AU-W vs EN-W Live Streaming

The Australia Women vs England Women game will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

>AU-W vs EN-W Match Details

The Australia Women vs England Women match will be played at the Manuka Oval in Canberra at 08:40 AM IST on February 03, Thursday.

>AU-W vs EN-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Natalie Sciver

Vice-Captain: Tahlia McGrath

>Suggested Playing XI for AU-W vs EN-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Alyssa Healy

Batters: Meg Lanning, Heather Knight, Tammy Beaumont, Beth Mooney

All-rounders: Natalie Sciver, Katherine Brunt, Tahlia McGrath

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Jess Jonassen, Alana King

>AU-W vs EN-W Probable XIs:

Australia Women: Tahlia McGrath, Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy (wk), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Alana King, Darcie Brown, Jess Jonassen

England Women: Sophia Dunkley, Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Any Shrubsole, Maia Bouchier, Sarah Glenn

