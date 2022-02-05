Australia Women vs England Women Dream11, AU-W vs EN-W Dream11 La2nd ODI Update, AU-W vs EN-W Dream11 Win, AU-W vs EN-W Dream11 App, AU-W vs EN-W Dream11 2021, AU-W vs EN-W Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, AU-W vs EN-W Dream11 Live Streaming

AU-W vs EN-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 2nd ODI match between Australia Women and England Women:

The second One Day International of the three-match series between England Women and Australia Women will be hosted at the Junction Oval in Melbourne on February 6, Sunday. Australia have taken a 1-0 lead in the series as they secured a victory in the first match by 27 runs.

Batting first, the Australian Women scored 205 runs in their allotted 50 overs. Beth Mooney was the top-bowler for the host as she hammered 73 runs off 91 balls. Chasing the total, England ended up with just 178 runs.

Natalie Sciver was the only English batter to show some responsibility as she added 45 runs after facing 66 deliveries. For Australia, Darcie Brown was the pick of the bowler with four wickets while Jess Jonassen and Tahlia McGrath picked two each.

England will be playing a must-win encounter on Sunday as they will have the last chance to save the series.

Ahead of the match between Australia Women and England Women; here is everything you need to know:

AU-W vs EN-W Telecast

AU-W vs EN-W match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

AU-W vs EN-W Live Streaming

The Australia Women vs England Women game will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

AU-W vs EN-W Match Details

The Australia Women vs England Women match will be played at the Junction Oval in Melbourne at 4:30 am IST on February 6, Sunday.

AU-W vs EN-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Heather Knight

Vice-Captain- Katherine Brunt

Suggested Playing XI for AU-W vs EN-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Alyssa Healy

Batters: Meg Lanning, Beth Mooney, Heather Knight, Tammy Beaumont

All-rounders: Katherine Brunt, Natalie Sciver, Tahlia McGrath

Bowlers: Jess Jonassen, Sophie Ecclestone, Alana King

AU-W vs EN-W Probable XIs:

Australia Women: Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes, Ellyse Perry, Alana King, Darcie Brown, Jess Jonassen, Alyssa Healy (wk)

England Women: Natalie Sciver, Katherine Brunt, Sophia Dunkley, Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight (c), Sophie Ecclestone, Any Shrubsole, Maia Bouchier, Sarah Glenn, Danielle Wyatt

