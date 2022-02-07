AU-W vs EN-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 3rd ODI match between Australia Women and England Women:The all-format England Women tour of Australia concludes with the last One Day International of the three-match series. The last Women’s Ashes game will be played at the Junction Oval in Melbourne at 04:35 AM IST on February 08, Tuesday.

The game is dead-rubber as Australia have already clinched the ODI series by 2-0. In the first ODI, the team scored a victory by 27 runs as Beth Mooney slammed 73 runs off 91 deliveries. The team returned with another superlative performance in the second game to win by five wickets.

Losing the toss, England performed horribly with the bat to post a paltry total of 129 runs on the scoreboard. Tahlia McGrath and Ellyse Perry were the picks of the bowlers with three wickets each. Chasing the score, Australia completed the target within 35.2 overs to take an unassailable lead.

>Ahead of the match between Australia Women and England Women; here is everything you need to know:

>AU-W vs EN-W Telecast

AU-W vs EN-W match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

>AU-W vs EN-W Live Streaming

The Australia Women vs England Women game will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

>AU-W vs EN-W Match Details

The Australia Women vs England Women match will be played at the Junction Oval in Melbourne at 04:35 AM IST on February 08, Tuesday.

>AU-W vs EN-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Lauren Winfield

Vice-Captain:Tahlia McGrath

>Suggested Playing XI for AU-W vs EN-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Alyssa Healy

Batters: Heather Knight, Danielle Wyatt, Lauren Winfield

All-rounders: Ellyse Perry, Natalie Sciver, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner

Bowlers: Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Kate Cross

>AU-W vs EN-W Probable XIs:

Australia Women: Nicola Carey, Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy (wk), Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner

England Women: Lauren Winfield, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Danielle Wyatt, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Anya Shrubsole, Kate Cross, Amy Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley

