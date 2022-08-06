AU-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Commonwealth Games 2022 match between Australia Women and New Zealand Women:

Edgbaston in Birmingham will host the first semi-final of the Commonwealth Games Women’s Cricket 2022 between Australia Women and New Zealand Women. Australia will walk into the game as favourites. The Women in Yellow ruled the league round.

They won all three group games to finish at the top of the Group A points table. Bowlers were the defining factor for Australia as they restricted the opposition to scores of 154, 64, and 116 runs in 20 overs.

On the other hand, New Zealand Women were second in the Group B standings. They collected four points from two wins and one loss. The team got off to a dream start by defeating South Africa and Sri Lanka by 13 and 45 runs. However, in their last game, they were thrashed by England Women by seven wickets. NZ batters will be hoping for improvement as they scored only 71 runs against England.

Advertisement

CWG 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | IN-DEPTH | INDIA FOCUS | OFF THE FIELD | IN PHOTOS | MEDALS TALLY

Ahead of the match between Australia Women and New Zealand Women, here is everything you need to know:

AU-W vs NZ-W Telecast

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women game will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India

AU-W vs NZ-W Live Streaming

The Commonwealth Games 2022 will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

ALSO READ| CWG 2022 Live Updates, Day 8: Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia Win Gold Medals; Anshu Malik Gets Silver as India Shine in WrestlingAU-W vs NZ-W Match Details

The AU-W vs NZ-W match will be played at the Edgbaston in Birmingham at 03:30 PM IST on August 6, Saturday.

Advertisement

AU-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Sophie Devine

Vice-Captain - Suzie Bates

Suggested Playing XI for AU-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Izzy Gaze, Alyssa Healy

Batters: Meg Lanning, Suzie Bates, Beth Mooney

All-rounders: Sophie Devine, Ashleigh Gardner, Amelia Kerr

Bowlers: Jess Jonassen, Lea Tahuhu, Alana King

AU-W vs NZ-W Probable XIs:

Advertisement

Australia Women: Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Tahlia McGrath, Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Darcie Brown

New Zealand Women: Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine (c), Amelia Kerr, Maddy Green, Izzy Gaze (wk), Lea Tahuhu, Hannah Rowe, Rosemary Mair, Eden Carson, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here