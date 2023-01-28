AU-W vs PK-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Australia women vs Pakistan women Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Saturday’s match, January 29, Manuka Oval, Canberra, 8:15 am IST

AU-W vs PK-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for match between Australia women vs Pakistan women: The Australian women team will take on the Pakistan women team in the third game of the three-match T20I series. The fixture is scheduled to take place at the Manuka Oval, Canberra, on Sunday, January 29. The Aussies currently lead the series 2-0 and have a chance of a clean sweep with the third T20 game. Incidentally, the Australians have won both their games convincingly. They won their last fixture at the Blundstone Arena by eight wickets and 44 balls to spare. The Pakistani batters crumbled under pressure with Muneeba Ali’s 33 runs from 43 deliveries being their highest score of the innings.

The Australians took off where they left when Beth Mooney and Meg Lanning took to the crease. The Pakistan women have struggled to maintain any consistency in the series. Prior to this, they also succumbed to a disappointing 3-0 defeat in the three-match ODI series against Australia.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between Australia women and Pakistan women; here is everything you need to know:

AU-W vs PK-W Telecast

Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for the Australia women vs Pakistan women match in India

AU-W vs PK-W Live Streaming

The Australia women vs Pakistan women match will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

AU-W vs PK-W Match Details

The AU-W vs PK-W match will be played at Manuka Oval, Canberra on Sunday, January 29, at 8:15 am IST.

AU-W vs PK-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ellyse Perry

Vice-Captain: Nida Dar

Suggested Playing XI for AU-W vs PK-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Beth Mooney, Muneeba Ali, Ayesha Naseem

Batter: Meg Lanning, Grace Harris,

Advertisement

All-rounders: Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Nida Dar

Bowlers: Megan Schutt, Alana King, Jess Jonassen

Australia women vs Pakistan women Possible Starting XI:

Australia women Predicted Starting Line-up: Ellyse Perry, Meg Lanning(c), Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney(w), Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

Pakistan women Predicted Starting Line-up: Muneeba Ali(w), Javeria Khan, Bismah Maroof(c), Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Ayesha Naseem, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Tuba Hassan, Aiman Anwer, Sadia Iqbal

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here