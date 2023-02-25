Home » Cricket Home » News » AU-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs for Australia Women vs South Africa Women, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, February 26

AU-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs for Australia Women vs South Africa Women, ICC Women's T20 World Cup, February 26

Check the Dream 11 Team Prediction for Australia Women versus South Africa Women. Also, check the schedule of the Women’s T20 World Cup final between Australia Women and South Africa Women.

Trending Desk

Last Updated: February 25, 2023, 18:37 IST

Cape Town

Dream 11 fantasy cricket for the Women's T20 World Cup final between Australia Women and South Africa Women.
Dream 11 fantasy cricket for the Women’s T20 World Cup final between Australia Women and South Africa Women. (AP Images)

Australia Women will take on South Africa Women in the blockbuster final of the Women’s T20 World Cup on February 26. Meg Lanning and Co reached their seventh successive T20 World Cup final by winning their semi-final in impressive fashion against India. The indefatigable Australian side fended-off India, who came five runs short. After their thrilling win, the Aussies will certainly believe they can lift their sixth T20 World Cup by defeating the hosts on Sunday. But South Africa Women will be harbouring their own ambitions of causing an upset against the mighty Australian team. South Africa stunned Heather Knight’s England in semi-final 2 and are suddenly looking quite formidable. They will have to bring their A game against this strong Australian side if they are to script history at the Newlands Cricket Ground. Ahead of the final between Australia Women and South Africa Women, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the final between Australia Women and South Africa Women be played?

The final between Australia Women and South Africa Women will be played on February 26.

Where will the final between Australia Women and South Africa Women be played?

The final between Australia Women and South Africa Women will be played at the Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town.

What time will the final between Australia Women and South Africa Women begin?

The final between Australia Women and South Africa Women will begin at 6:30 pm IST on February 26.

Which TV channels will broadcast the final between Australia Women and South Africa Women?

The final between Australia Women and South Africa Women will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the final between Australia Women and South Africa Women?

The final between Australia Women and South Africa Women will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Australia Women vs South Africa Women Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Alyssa Healy

Vice-Captain: Ellyse Perry

Suggested Playing XI for Australia Women vs South Africa Women Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Alyssa Healy

Batters: Meg Lanning, Tahlia McGrath, Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits

All-rounders: Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Marizanne Kapp

Bowlers: Megan Schutt, Ayabonga Khaka, Shabnim Ismail

Australia Women vs South Africa Women Predicted Playing XI:

Australia Women: Meg Lanning, Alyssa Healy, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Beth Mooney, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon, Anneke Bosch, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta, Ayabonga Khaka, Shabnim Ismail, Nonkululeko Mlaba

first published: February 25, 2023, 18:37 IST
last updated: February 25, 2023, 18:37 IST
