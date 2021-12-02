AUK vs RST Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECS T10 Malta 2021 Match 39, December 2, 05:00 pm IST

>AUK vs RST Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Malta 2021 between Atlas UTC Knights and Royal Strikers: Atlas UTC Knights (AUK) will go head-to-head against Royal Strikers (RST) in the 39th match of the of ECS T10 Malta 2021 on Thursday, December 2. The match will be played at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta at 05:00 PM IST.

AUK have already made to the knockout stage, as they have four wins, one loss and a no result match so far. They head into this contest after they lost the Wednesday’s second match against American University of Malta by eight-wickets. The team had won the first match against the same team earlier on that day.

On the other hand, RST’s qualification for the quarterfinals hangs in balance as they must win their remaining two matches. It also depends on other team results in the group who will be playing their last two games. With one win and five defeats thus far, the Strikers are placed at the bottom of the Group B standings.

The two teams will face each other in a reverse clash which is scheduled at commence at 07:00 PM IST, on the same day and at the same venue.

>Ahead of the match between Atlas UTC Knights and Royal Strikers; here is everything you need to know:

>AUK vs RST Telecast

The Atlas UTC Knights vs Royal Strikers match will not be broadcasted in India.

>AUK vs RST Live Streaming

The match between AUK vs RST is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>AUK vs RST Match Details

The match will be played at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on Thursday, December 2 at 05:00 pm IST. Both sides will face each other in a reverse clash on the same day at the same venue, starts at 07:00 PM IST.

>AUK vs RST Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Avinash Dileep

Vice-Captain: Kushlesh Koppaka

>Suggested Playing XI for AUK vs RST Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Avinash Dileep, Savio Thomas

Batters: Samuel Stanislaus, Basil George, Ashwin Raju

All-rounders: Kushlesh Koppaka, Mohammad Shareef, Livin Varghese

Bowlers: Shaju, Nithin Babu, Rubin James

>AUK vs RST Probable XIs:

Atlas UTC Knights: Samuel Stanislaus, Basil George, Avinash Dileep (wk), Justin Shaju, Al Ameen Abdul, Sujesh Appu (c), Vishnu Shaju, Nithin Babu, Sarath Babu, Amal Babu, Dinil George

Royal Strikers: Kushlesh Koppaka, Sebin Thomas, Savio Thomas (c), Livin Varghese, Manuel Jobi (wk), Mohammad Shareef, Ashwin Raju, Clinto Paul, Rubin James, Sanish Mani, Jaimon Johnson

