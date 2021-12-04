>AUM vs MAR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Malta 2021 between American University of Malta and Marsa CC: American University of Malta (AUM) will be lplaying against Marsa CC (MAR) in the second semi-final game of the ECS T10 Malta 2021 on Saturday, December 4. The match will be played at the Marsa Sports Club, in Malta and the game is scheduled to start at 4:00 pm IST.

American University of Malta won seven of their eight league stage games and ended at the top spot on Group B. Marsa, on the other hand, won four of their eight games in the league stages and ended at the third spot on the Group B points table.

Marsa defeated Msida Warriors in the first quarterfinal by eight wickets while the game between the American University of Malta and Bugibba Blasters got abandoned due to rain. AUM progressed to the final four due to their superior position on the league stage points table.

The winner of this contest will either clash with the winner of Mater Dei vs Atlas UTC Knights 1st semi-final match in the summit clash of the T10 extravaganza.

>Ahead of the match between American University of Malta and Marsa CC; here is everything you need to know:

>AUM vs MAR Telecast

The American University of Malta vs Marsa CC match will not be broadcasted in India.

>AUM vs MAR Live Streaming

The match between AUM vs MAR is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

>AUM vs MAR Match Details

The 2nd semi-final between AUM vs MAR will be played at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on Saturday, December 4 at \\4:00 pm IST.

>AUM vs MAR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Varun Prasath

Vice-Captain: Jit Patel

Suggested Playing XI for AUM vs MAR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Darshit Patankar

Batters: Abhishek Prajapati, Zeeshan Khan, Bikram Arora, Jawinder Singh

All-rounders: Varun Prasath, Fanyan Mughal, Zoheb Malek

Bowlers: Jit Patel, David Athwal, Fazil Rahman

>AUM vs MAR Probable XIs:

American University of Malta: Darshit Patankar, Bikram Arora, Varun Prasath Thamotharam, Abhishek Prajapati, Zoheb Malek, Darshanik Gohil, Nishit Bhatt, Jit Patel (C), Shubh Patel, Mohammed Sadab Patel, Tarak Shah

Marsa: Zeeshan Khan, Fanyan Mughal, Niraj Khanna, Gurjeet Singh, Nowell Khosla, Haroon Mughal (C), Noman Mehar, Fazil Rahman, Waseem Abbas, Farhan Masih, Johnnie Grima

