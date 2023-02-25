'Aur Kitna Achcha Chahiye, 300 Kar Lein?': Babar Azam's Savage Replay to Journo Questioning his Strike Rate

There could never be a dull moment when Babar Azam addresses a press conference. Be it international games or Pakistan Super League (PSL), the dynamic batter is always ready with his witty answers. One such incident happened after the conclusion of Thursday’s tie, between Babar’s Peshawar Zalmi and Shadab Khan-led Islamabad United. The Peshawar Zalmi skipper was questioned about his strike rate despite the fact that he had scored an unbeaten 75 off 58 deliveries. Babar’s answer not only left the media personnel giggling but the video of the incident is also going viral on social media.

After being asked to bat first, Babar & Co posted 156 for 8 in their quota of 20 overs. In reply, Islamabad easily chased down the target with 31 balls to spare. Opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz top-scored with a 31-ball 62 while Rassie van der Dussen played a fiery cameo of 42 runs in just 29 balls.

During the post-match presser on Thursday, a journalist questioned the skipper about his strike rate, Babar gave a hilarious reply and said, “Aur kitna accha [strike rate] chahiye aapko? 300 kar lein? Koshish hai (How much better do you want? Why not 300? I am trying to reach there as well)."

Completing his question, the journalist asked that though Babar is scoring runs, his strike rate is always a question. To which the Peshawar Zalmi skipper said,

“People talk when I bat at a good strike rate as well, so that doesn’t bother me. In the first 10 overs, I was striking at 160 and when we were 6 down, there you don’t focus on increasing your strike rate, rather I would build a partnership then and that was my plan in today’s innings."

“When you build a certain momentum, you try to carry it for long unless it gets broken by a wicket or two, or when you are not able to hit. Then my plan was to build a partnership after the 10-over mark because I told Shanaka that we’ll play normally till 15 overs and then take the charge. Then we lost back-to-back wickets and in that process, the strike rate is bound to come down and it was still 150," he added.

