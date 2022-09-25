AUS-L vs WI-L Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain, Vice-Captain And Fantasy XI For Road Safety World Series 2022, September 25

Australia Legends will take on West Indies Legends in a crucial encounter of the Road Safety World Series on Sunday. Shane Watson-led Australia Legends are languishing at the sixth place on the points table and will look to win against West Indies Legends.

Brian Lara and Co have played some good cricket in the tournament and are a formidable side. West Indies Legends were clinical against England Legends in their last match and are the favourites on Sunday as well.

The likes of Shane Watson and Callum Ferguson will have to score heavily if Australia Legends are to compete against West Indies Legends. Moreover, Australia Legends will have to execute their plans against Dwayne Smith.

Ahead of the T20 match between Australia Legends and West Indies Legends, here is all you need to know:

When will the T20 match between Australia Legends and West Indies Legends be played?

The T20 match between Australia Legends and West Indies Legends will be played on September 25, Sunday.

Where will the T20 match between Australia Legends and West Indies Legends be played?

The T20 match between Australia Legends and West Indies Legends will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun.

What time will the T20 match between Australia Legends and West Indies Legends begin?

The T20 match between Australia Legends and West Indies Legends will begin at 3:30 pm IST, on September 25.

Which TV channels will broadcast the T20 match between Australia Legends and West Indies Legends?

The T20 match between Australia Legends and West Indies Legends will be telecast on the Colors Cineplex channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the T20 match between Australia Legends and West Indies Legends?

The T20 match between Australia Legends and West Indies Legends will be streamed live on the Voot app and website.

AUS-L vs WI-L Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Dwayne Smith

Vice-Captain: Shane Watson

Suggested Playing XI for AUS-L vs WI-L Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Brad Haddin

Batters: Nathan Reardon, Brian Lara, Kirk Edwards, Callum Ferguson

All-rounders: Krishmar Santokie, Dwayne Smith, Shane Watson

Bowlers: Sulieman Benn, Brett Lee, Dirk Nannes

AUS-L vs WI-L Predicted Playing XIs

AUS-L Predicted Line-up: Shane Watson (c), Cameron White, Callum Ferguson, Nathan Reardon, Brad Hodge, Brad Haddin (wk), George Horlin Smith, John Hastings, Brett Lee, Bryce McGain, Dirk Nannes

WI-L Predicted Line-up: Kirk Edwards, Brian Lara (c), Devendra Bishoo, Navin Stewart, William Perkins (wk), Narsingh Deonarine, Dwayne Smith, Krishmar Santokie, Daren Powell, Sulieman Benn, Danza Hyatt

