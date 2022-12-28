South Africa pacer Anrich Nortje experienced a bizarre accident at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) during the second day of the ongoing Boxing Day Test against Australia. The right-arm quick was knocked down by the spidercam of the official broadcasters Fox Sports while fielding on Monday. Fortunately, he didn’t suffer any serious injury as he said, he was hit on the shoulder and the elbow but doing fine.

The incident happened during the second session on Monday when he was stationed in the outfield. According to an ESPNCricinfo report, the broadcasters admitted that it was an error by the camera operator. It has also been learned that the camera that hit Nortje wasn’t used for the rest of the day but Cricket Australia confirmed it would be used again on Wednesday with extra safety measures to curb such accidents.

Speaking about the incident after the end of the day’s play, Nortje said, “I didn’t know what hit me, to be honest. So far so good. It just knocked the [left] shoulder and the [left] elbow. The elbow is a bit sore but otherwise seems to be okay. I’ll just monitor it and see how it goes with the [doctor],"

“I saw cables and then I turned around or moved my head and then I saw the camera, but I was a little bit too late. It was quite quick. It didn’t really change my mindset or anything. I tried to stay focused.

“I think the one thing we’ve spoken about earlier is how low it is and it probably shouldn’t be unless [it needs to be] for certain interviews or something. But I don’t think it should be travelling at head height. That’s just my opinion. And then for Marco [Jansen] as well, they must take him into consideration [for his height]," he added.

Meanwhile, Alex Carey struck a maiden Test century Wednesday to give Australia a vice-like grip on the second Test against South Africa at tea on day three in Melbourne.

After losing four wickets before lunch, the hosts were in charge during the second session, declaring at tea on 575-8 with an ominous lead of 386 after South Africa were bowled out for 189. He became the first Australian wicketkeeper to make a Test century since Brad Haddin in 2013 and only the second at the Melbourne Cricket Ground after Rod Marsh.

