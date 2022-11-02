AUS vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC T20 World Cup 2022 between Australia and Afghanistan: In their last league match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Australia will be locking horns with Afghanistan at the Adelaide Oval on Friday. The match is of great importance for Australia as it will decide their chances of making it to the top four.

Australia are third in Group one standings with two wins from four league matches. The team gained momentum in the last match by defeating Ireland by 42 runs. Aaron Finch’s form was the biggest positive for the hosts. Batting first, they racked up a score of 179 runs owing to a 63-run knock by the captain. Batting in the second innings, Ireland scored only 137 runs as Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc and Adam Zampa picked two wickets each.

T20 World Cup 2022: Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | Gallery

Advertisement

Afghanistan, on the other hand, became the first team from Group 1 to get eliminated from the playoff race. They are reeling at the bottom with two losses and two cancelled matches. They are coming into the Friday game after losing to Sri Lanka by six wickets. The team could not defend 144 runs as Sri Lanka won in 18.3 overs.

Ahead of the match between Australia and Afghanistan, here is everything you need to know:

AUS vs AFG Telecast

Australia vs Afghanistan game will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

AUS vs AFG Live Streaming

AUS vs AFG game will be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

AUS vs AFG Match Details

The two teams will play against each other at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide at 01:30 PM IST on November 04, Friday.

AUS vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Marcus Stoinis

Advertisement

Vice-Captain - Rashid Khan

Suggested Playing XI for AUS vs AFG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Matthew Wade

Batters: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Hazratullah Zazai

All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis, Mohammad Nabi, Glenn Maxwell

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Rashid Khan, Adam Zampa

AUS vs AFG Probable XIs:

Australia: Glenn Maxwell, David Warner, Aaron Finch ©, Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk)

Advertisement

Afghanistan: Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi ©, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here