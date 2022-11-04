Australia vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Stoinis Departs, Maxwell Key For AUS

Would have probably done the same. It’d have been nice if we hadn’t put ourselves in these positions (chasing net run-rate), Afghanistan are a terrific team.
Edited By: Feroz Khan
Last Updated: November 04, 2022, 14:49 IST
Adelaide
Australia vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi won the toss and decided to bowl first against Australia in a Group 1 Super 12 clash at the Adelaide Oval on Friday. Australia need a massive victory today to improve their net run-rate to keep their hopes of making it to the semifinals alive. Read More
10 runs and a wicket in the final over of Rashid Khan - it began with a six to Marcus Stoinis who then holed out a delivery later. Matthew Wade then revers e paddled the fifth delivery of the over to get off the mark with a four. AUS 143/5 in 16 Overs.
WICKET! Rashid Khan breaks the partnership with the scalp of allrounder Marcus Stoinis on 25. Score 139/5 in 15.3 Overs. An easy catch for Usman Ghani after Stoinis miscues one to backward point.
The Big Show putting on some moves at the Adelaide Oval. Gulbadin Naib brought back for a fresh spell and Glenn Maxwell greets him with a pull over deep square leg boundary for a big six. And when Naib went outside off, Maxwell slammed it over covers for a four. 12 runs from it. AUS 133/4 in 15 Overs.
Glenn Maxwell brings out his reverse hit against Rashid Khan - slams it over covers for a four. 9 runs from it. AUS 121/4 in 14 Overs.
Mujeeb Ur Rahman has conceded 10 runs in his final over - started with a boundary to Glenn Maxwell. AUS 112/4 in 13 Overs.
14 runs from the first over of Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi. Marcus Stoinis took the aerial route to slam one over deep midwicket for a six before Glenn Maxwell belted one through covers for a four. AUS 102/4 in 12 Overs
WICKET! Another one nearly grassed. A top-edge and the ball goes high into the sky before the wicketkeeper settles underneath it to take a fine catch. Marsh scored 45. AUS 86/4 in 10.4 Overs
Rashid Khan continues. Just five runs in the over including a couple off the sixth. Mitchell Marsh moves to 44 off 29 while Marcus Stoinis is on 6 off 7. Australia 83/3 in 10 Overs.
Mitchell Marsh breaks the shackles. Gulbadin Naib goes full and Marsh launches it over long-off for a maximum and then follows that with a four over extra cover. A sloppy effort in the deep from Mujeeb Ur Rahman gifts Marsh another boundary in the over. 16 runs from it. AUS 78/3 in 9 Overs.
A couple to start with followed by five singles in a row off Rashid Khan’s first over of the match. AUS 62/3 in 8 Overs.
Right-arm medium pacer Gulbadin Naib starts off with a probing first over. Just three singles in it. He could have a wicket in it had a catch not been dropped off his very first delivery. Marcus Stoinis has joined Mitchell Marsh in the middle. Nervy phase for Australia in the field right now. Score 55/3 in 7 Overs.
DROPPED! Oh what a miss this one. Gulbadin Naib could have taken a wicket with his first delivery of the match had Najibulah Zadran at backward point not grassed a regulation catch of Mitchell Marsh who was on 21.
WICKET! An excellent end to the Powerplay from Afghanistan’s perspective. Naveen-ul-Haq has taken a second wicket in the over by trapping Steven Smith LBW on 4. This was a length delivery bowled on the legs and Smith missed the flick to be hit on the pad. The umpire adjudged it out but Smith reviewed after a discussion with Mitchell Marsh. Three reds on the ball tracker. Smith scored 4. AUS 52/3 in 6 Overs.
WICKET! David Warner had switched his stance long before the ball had left Naveen-ul-Haq’s hand. The bowler spotted it and kept it straight and slow. Warner was beaten and bowled. He scored 25. AUS 48/2 in 5.2 Overs.
Spin returns in Mujeeb Ur Rahman. And Mitchell Marsh slog sweeps the first delivery into the stands at midwicket for the first six of the innings. Five singles off the next five take AUS to 47/1 in 5 Overs.
David Warner has turned into Usain Bolt for today’s match. He’s seizing every little chance to steal a single. Mitchell Marsh played one towards mid-off and Warner took off with a bang to complete the first run quickly and returned for a second in no time. The throw was at the keeper’s end and Warner squeezed in a triple. Stunning, again. This was after Marsh crashed a short delivery over point for his first four. 9 runs from it. AUS 36/1 in 4 Overs.
Mitchell Marsh has joined David Warner who pulls one midwicket region where the diving fielder is beaten resulting in a fifth boundary to the Aussie opener. A fine over from Fazalhaq Farooqi - five runs and a wicket in it. AUS 27/1 in 3 Overs.
WICKET! Cameron Green departs early. A short and wide delivery from Fazalhaq Farooqi and Green was shaping up to hit that over point but manages a thick edge to be caught at first slip. He scored 3. AUS 22/1 in 2.1 Overs.
Some thrilling batting from David Warner in this over. Spin introduced in Mujeeb Ur Rahman. And Cameron Green gets an edge past point but Warner is so quick between the wickets that he first converts a single into double and then forces Green to come back for a third. Stunning running. And then he crashes three fours in a row - a reverse hit over point then deftly guiding the next to square leg and then a slog to the same region. 16 runs from the over. AUS 22/0 in 2 Overs.
Fazalhaq Farooqi offers width and David Warner slams it through covers to send the ball racing past the boundary. And then thanks to an overthrow as Warner completed a quick single, the lefty added a second. Mohammad Nabi wasn’t impressed with the fielding effort. 6 runs from it. AUS 6/0 in 1 Over.
David Warner has a new opening partner in Cameron Green today. Fazalhaq Farooqi will open the attack for Afghanistan. Here we go.
Cameron Green, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk/captain), Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Usman Ghani, Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Darwish Rasooli, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (captain), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Australia have made three changes to their eleven. Aaron Finch, Tim David and Mitchell Starc are out. Cameron Green, Steve Smith and Kane Richardson are in their playing XI today.
Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi has won the coin toss and decided his team will field first against defending champions Australia today.
Australia will be without their captain Aaron Finch today. Matthew Wade has been named captain in his place.
Australia Predicted Line-up: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
Afghanistan Predicted Line-up: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Usman Ghani, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Nabi, Mohammad Nabi (c), Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi
When will the T20 World Cup match between Australia and Afghanistan be played?
The T20 World Cup match between Australia and Afghanistan will take place on November 4, Friday.
Where will the T20 World Cup match Australia vs Afghanistan be played?
The T20 World Cup match between Australia and Afghanistan will be played at the Adelaide Oval.
What time will the T20 World Cup match Australia vs Afghanistan begin?
The T20 World Cup match between Australia and Afghanistan will begin at 1:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast Australia vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup match?
Australia vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Australia vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup match?
Australia vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.
Match Preview
A negative Net Run Rate (NRR) has kept the Aussies to on the third spot. In their next Super 12 fixture, Australia are set to play against Afghanistan at the Adelaide Oval on Friday. A win will not be enough for the defending T20 World Cup champions to qualify for the semi-finals. The Aaron Finch-led side would desperately want at least one of New Zealand or England to lose their last Super 12 encounter.
Afghanistan, on the other hand, have been in poor form at the T20 World Cup. The Afghans are yet to secure their first win after playing four matches at the Super 12 stage. The Mohammad Nabi-led side are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table.
Ahead of Friday’s T20 World Cup match between Australia and Afghanistan; here is all you need to know:
Australia vs Afghanistan Possible XIs
