Home / News / Cricketnext / Australia vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Stoinis Departs, Maxwell Key For AUS
Live now

Australia vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Stoinis Departs, Maxwell Key For AUS

AUS vs AFG: Match 38 T20 World Cup 2022 Live Cricket Score: Follow live score, commentary and latest updates of Australia vs Afghanistan Match 38 T20 World Cup 2022 match from Perth. Also check the Australia vs Afghanistan Match 38 T20 World Cup 2022 match scorecard

Australia vs New Zealand Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022, AUS vs AFG Latest Updates

By: Cricketnext Staff

Edited By: Feroz Khan

News18.com

Last Updated: November 04, 2022, 14:49 IST

Adelaide

Advertisement

Australia vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi won the toss and decided to bowl first against Australia in a Group 1 Super 12 clash at the Adelaide Oval on Friday. Australia need a massive victory today to improve their net run-rate to keep their hopes of making it to the semifinals alive. Read More

Nov 04, 2022 14:49 IST

T20 World Cup 2022 Latest Updates: Rashid Finishes Spell

10 runs and a wicket in the final over of Rashid Khan - it began with a six to Marcus Stoinis  who then holed out a delivery later. Matthew Wade then revers e paddled the fifth delivery of the over to get off the mark with a four. AUS 143/5 in 16 Overs.

Nov 04, 2022 14:46 IST

AUS vs AFG Live Cricket Score: Stoinis Falls on 25

WICKET! Rashid Khan breaks the partnership with the scalp of allrounder Marcus Stoinis on 25. Score 139/5 in 15.3 Overs. An easy catch for Usman Ghani after Stoinis miscues one to backward point.

Advertisement
Nov 04, 2022 14:44 IST

Live Updates T20 World Cup: The Big Show

The Big Show putting on some moves at the Adelaide Oval. Gulbadin Naib brought back for a fresh spell and Glenn Maxwell greets him with a pull over deep square leg boundary for a big six. And when Naib went outside off, Maxwell slammed it over covers for a four. 12 runs from it. AUS 133/4 in 15 Overs.

Nov 04, 2022 14:40 IST

AUS vs AFG Live Cricket Score: Maxwell on The Prowl

Glenn Maxwell brings out his reverse hit against Rashid Khan - slams it over covers for a four. 9 runs from it. AUS 121/4 in 14 Overs.

Nov 04, 2022 14:36 IST

Live Updates T20 World Cup: Another Good Over for AUS

Mujeeb Ur Rahman has conceded 10 runs in his final over - started with a boundary to Glenn Maxwell. AUS 112/4 in 13 Overs.

Nov 04, 2022 14:35 IST

AFG vs AUS Latest Score: An Expensive First Over From Nabi

14 runs from the first over of Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi. Marcus Stoinis took the aerial route to slam one over deep midwicket for a six before Glenn Maxwell belted one through covers for a four. AUS 102/4 in 12 Overs

Advertisement
Nov 04, 2022 14:33 IST

Australia vs Afghanistan Live Score: Marsh Falls on 45

WICKET! Another one nearly grassed. A top-edge and the ball goes high into the sky before the wicketkeeper settles underneath it to take a fine catch. Marsh scored 45. AUS 86/4 in 10.4 Overs

Nov 04, 2022 14:21 IST

T20 World Cup 2022 Latest Updates: Australia 83/3 at The Halfway Point

Rashid Khan continues. Just five runs in the over including a couple off the sixth. Mitchell Marsh moves to 44 off 29 while Marcus Stoinis is on 6 off 7. Australia 83/3 in 10 Overs.

Nov 04, 2022 14:18 IST

AUS vs AFG Live Cricket Score: A Productive Over For Australia

Mitchell Marsh breaks the shackles. Gulbadin Naib goes full and Marsh launches it over long-off for a maximum and then follows that with a four over extra cover. A sloppy effort in the deep from Mujeeb Ur Rahman gifts Marsh another boundary in the over. 16 runs from it. AUS 78/3 in 9 Overs.

Nov 04, 2022 14:13 IST

Live Updates T20 World Cup: Rashid Pressed Into Action

A couple to start with followed by five singles in a row off Rashid Khan’s first over of the match. AUS 62/3 in 8 Overs.

Nov 04, 2022 14:10 IST

AFG vs AUS Latest Score: A Fine Over From Naib

Right-arm medium pacer Gulbadin Naib starts off with a probing first over. Just three singles in it. He could have a wicket in it had a catch not been dropped off his very first delivery. Marcus Stoinis has joined Mitchell Marsh in the middle. Nervy phase for Australia in the field right now. Score 55/3 in 7 Overs.

Nov 04, 2022 14:07 IST

Australia vs Afghanistan Live Score: Marsh Dropped on 21

DROPPED! Oh what a miss this one. Gulbadin Naib could have taken a wicket with his first delivery of the match had Najibulah Zadran at backward point not grassed a regulation catch of Mitchell Marsh who was on 21.

Nov 04, 2022 14:05 IST

T20 World Cup 2022 Latest Updates: Smith Falls on 4

WICKET! An excellent end to the Powerplay from Afghanistan’s perspective. Naveen-ul-Haq has taken a second wicket in the over by trapping Steven Smith LBW on 4. This was a length delivery bowled on the legs and Smith missed the flick to be hit on the pad. The umpire adjudged it out but Smith reviewed after a discussion with Mitchell Marsh. Three reds on the ball tracker. Smith scored 4. AUS 52/3 in 6 Overs.

Nov 04, 2022 14:00 IST

AUS vs AFG Live Cricket Score: Warner Falls on 25

WICKET! David Warner had switched his stance long before the ball had left Naveen-ul-Haq’s hand. The bowler spotted it and kept it straight and slow. Warner was beaten and bowled. He scored 25. AUS 48/2 in 5.2 Overs.

Nov 04, 2022 13:57 IST

AFG vs AUS Latest Score: Marsh Gets His First Six

Spin returns in Mujeeb Ur Rahman. And Mitchell Marsh slog sweeps the first delivery into the stands at midwicket for the first six of the innings. Five singles off the next five take AUS to 47/1 in 5 Overs.

Nov 04, 2022 13:55 IST

Australia vs Afghanistan Live Score: Fast And Furious Warner

David Warner has turned into Usain Bolt for today’s match. He’s seizing every little chance to steal a single. Mitchell Marsh played one towards mid-off and Warner took off with a bang to complete the first run quickly and returned for a second in no time. The throw was at the keeper’s end and Warner squeezed in a triple. Stunning, again. This was after Marsh crashed a short delivery over point for his first four. 9 runs from it. AUS 36/1 in 4 Overs.

Nov 04, 2022 13:48 IST

T20 World Cup 2022 Latest Updates: Warner Keeps Going

Mitchell Marsh has joined David Warner who pulls one midwicket region where the diving fielder is beaten resulting in a fifth boundary to the Aussie opener. A fine over from Fazalhaq Farooqi - five runs and a wicket in it. AUS 27/1 in 3 Overs.

Nov 04, 2022 13:44 IST

AUS vs AFG Live Cricket Score: Green Falls on 3

WICKET! Cameron Green departs early. A short and wide delivery from Fazalhaq Farooqi and Green was shaping up to hit that over point but manages a thick edge to be caught at first slip. He scored 3. AUS 22/1 in 2.1 Overs.

Nov 04, 2022 13:42 IST

Australia vs Afghanistan Live Score: Warner Batting With Intent

Some thrilling batting from David Warner in this over. Spin introduced in Mujeeb Ur Rahman. And Cameron Green gets an edge past point but Warner is so quick between the wickets that he first converts a single into double and then forces Green to come back for a third. Stunning running. And then he crashes three fours in a row - a reverse hit over point then deftly guiding the next to square leg and then a slog to the same region. 16 runs from the over. AUS 22/0 in 2 Overs.

Nov 04, 2022 13:38 IST

T20 World Cup 2022 Latest Updates: Warner Opens Account With a Four

Fazalhaq Farooqi offers width and David Warner slams it through covers to send the ball racing past the boundary. And then thanks to an overthrow as Warner completed a quick single, the lefty added a second. Mohammad Nabi wasn’t impressed with the fielding effort. 6 runs from it. AUS 6/0 in 1 Over.

Nov 04, 2022 13:32 IST

AUS vs AFG Live Cricket Score: All Set For The Game

David Warner has a new opening partner in Cameron Green today. Fazalhaq Farooqi will open the attack for Afghanistan. Here we go.

Nov 04, 2022 13:19 IST

Australia vs Afghanistan Live Score: AUS XI

Cameron Green, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk/captain), Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Nov 04, 2022 13:19 IST

Afghanistan vs Australia Live Score: AFG XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Usman Ghani, Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Darwish Rasooli, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (captain), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Nov 04, 2022 13:18 IST

AUS vs AFG Live Cricket Score: Team Changes

Australia have made three changes to their eleven. Aaron Finch, Tim David and Mitchell Starc are out. Cameron Green, Steve Smith and Kane Richardson are in their playing XI today.

Nov 04, 2022 13:17 IST

Live Updates T20 World Cup: AUS Captain Speaks

Would have probably done the same. It’d have been nice if we hadn’t put ourselves in these positions (chasing net run-rate), Afghanistan are a terrific team.

Nov 04, 2022 13:15 IST

T20 World Cup 2022 Latest Updates: AFG Captain Speaks

The wicket is a bit slow, we saw the first game and we’ll try our best. Rashid is right to go. This is his home ground, hope he performs well. Hopefully we finish on a good note.

Nov 04, 2022 13:14 IST

T20 World Cup 2022 Latest Updates: Match Toss

Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi has won the coin toss and decided his team will field first against defending champions Australia today.

Nov 04, 2022 13:08 IST

AUS vs AFG Live Cricket Score: Finch Out, Wade to Lead

Australia will be without their captain Aaron Finch today. Matthew Wade has been named captain in his place.

Nov 04, 2022 12:01 IST

Australia vs Afghanistan Possible XIs

Australia Predicted Line-up: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Afghanistan Predicted Line-up: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Usman Ghani, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Nabi, Mohammad Nabi (c), Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Nov 04, 2022 12:00 IST

Australia vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022, AUS vs AFG Latest Updates

When will the T20 World Cup match between Australia and Afghanistan be played?

The T20 World Cup match between Australia and Afghanistan will take place on November 4, Friday.

Where will the T20 World Cup match Australia vs Afghanistan be played?

The T20 World Cup match between Australia and Afghanistan will be played at the Adelaide Oval.

What time will the T20 World Cup match Australia vs Afghanistan begin?

The T20 World Cup match between Australia and Afghanistan will begin at 1:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Australia vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup match?

Australia vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Australia vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup match?

Australia vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

Nov 04, 2022 12:00 IST

Australia vs New Zealand Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022, AUS vs AFG Latest Updates

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Match 38 between Australia and Afghanistan at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide.

Read more

They have three changes with Aaron Finch, Tim David and Mitchell Starc missing out and been replaced by Cameron Green, Steve Smith and Kane Richardson.

Match Preview

A negative Net Run Rate (NRR) has kept the Aussies to on the third spot. In their next Super 12 fixture, Australia are set to play against Afghanistan at the Adelaide Oval on Friday. A win will not be enough for the defending T20 World Cup champions to qualify for the semi-finals. The Aaron Finch-led side would desperately want at least one of New Zealand or England to lose their last Super 12 encounter.

T20 World Cup 2022: Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | Gallery

Afghanistan, on the other hand, have been in poor form at the T20 World Cup. The Afghans are yet to secure their first win after playing four matches at the Super 12 stage. The Mohammad Nabi-led side are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table.

Ahead of Friday’s T20 World Cup match between Australia and Afghanistan; here is all you need to know:

When will the T20 World Cup match between Australia and Afghanistan be played?

The T20 World Cup match between Australia and Afghanistan will take place on November 4, Friday.

Where will the T20 World Cup match Australia vs Afghanistan be played?

The T20 World Cup match between Australia and Afghanistan will be played at the Adelaide Oval.

What time will the T20 World Cup match Australia vs Afghanistan begin?

The T20 World Cup match between Australia and Afghanistan will begin at 1:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Australia vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup match?

Australia vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Australia vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup match?

Australia vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

Australia vs Afghanistan Possible XIs

Australia Predicted Line-up: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Afghanistan Predicted Line-up: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Usman Ghani, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Nabi, Mohammad Nabi (c), Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here

TRENDING NEWS