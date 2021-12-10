AUS vs ENG, Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Here's Why David Warner Didn't Take the Field on Day 3

David Warner on Friday didn’t take the field after Australia were bowled out for 425, taking a 278-run lead in the first innings of the ongoing first Ashes Test in Brisbane. The left-hand batsman is currently nursing bruised ribs and fortunately, the scans have shown that he hasn’t suffered a fracture.

Warner coped a nasty blow to his chest from Benn Stokes while batting on the second day at the Gabba. According to a report carried by Herald Sun, the Aussie cricketer was in a ‘great deal of discomfort’ as he called for a chest guard for the rest of his innings.

The report also quoted former batsman Simon Katich stating that the bruising would make it difficult for Warner to bat even though the scan result doesn’t show any major injury.

Meanwhile, on Day 3, Australia replied with 425, with Travis Head scoring 152 to help the hosts take a 278-run first-innings lead and pile all the pressure back on England on Day 3. Australia resumed Day 3 at 343-7, with Head on 112, and added 82 for the loss of three wickets.

Head marshalled the lower order after England rallied midway through Day 2 with three wickets, including opener David Warner for 94. He shared important partnerships of 70 with skipper Pat Cummins (12) on Day 2, and 85 for the eighth wicket with Mitchell Starc (35) and 29 for the ninth with Nathan Lyon (15) on Day 3 to prolong Australia’s innings and keep a tiring England team in the field in humid conditions.

England opener Rory Burns survived once again in the second innings after being adjudged lbw to Starc in the first over. But this time a video review showed the ball may have been going over the stumps and the decision was overturned.

At lunch, he remained not out at 13 as England reached 23 for 0. Haseeb Hameed was unbeaten on 10. The visitors trailed by 255 runs.

(With Agency Inputs)

