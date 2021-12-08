AUS vs ENG, Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Pat Cummins Scripts History With Five-for on Captaincy Debut

Australia’s newly-appointed Test captain Pat Cummins on Wednesday scripted history during the first Test of the Ashes 2021-22 in Brisbane. Bowling against England on Day 1, the right-arm quick bagged a five-wicket haul as the visitors were bundled out for 147.

As soon as Cummins dismissed Chris Woakes in the post-lunch session at Gabba, the former became the first captain to take a five-wicket haul in an Ashes Test since Bob Willis in 1982. Cummins also became the first bowler since Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan in 2019 to take a five-wicket haul on Test captaincy debut. Rashid achieved the feat in Chattogram against Bangladesh, where he scalped a five-wicket hauls across both innings of the game.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to Twitter and lauded Cummins’ achievement that helped Australia floor England on the first day of the opening Test.

“What a start for Pat Cummins as Test skipper, he finishes with a five-wicket haul as England are bowled out for 147," the ICC tweeted.

Cummins has been a consistent performer for Australia in the recent past. He has picked at least 3 wickets in each of his last 17 Tests, equalling the all-time Test tally for most consecutive three-wicket Tests by a seam bowler with former pacer Glenn McGrath.

Earlier, on a green pitch and overcast sky at The Gabba, Australia made inroads in the first session after England opted to bat first.

Starc struck with the very first delivery, clean bowling Rory Burns around his legs. Josh Hazlewood caused more misery on England, drawing edges off the bats of Dawid Malan and Joe Root to be pouched by Carey and David Warner at first slip, respectively.

Ben Stokes, playing his first competitive cricket match since July, fended a rising delivery from Cummins to Marnus Labuschagne at third slip. Though Pope and Hameed lifted England to safety till lunch, neither of them could go on for long as Cummins and Co. kept them under 150.

(With Agency Inputs)

