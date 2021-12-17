AUS vs ENG, Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Day Night Test, Day 2 Live Cricket Score: Robinson Traps Labuschagne to Jolt Australia

>AUS vs ENG, Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Day Night Test, Day 2 Live Score: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Ashes 2021-22 second Test day 2 in Adelaide. The first day was thoroughly dominated by the hosts as they posted 221 for 2 at stumps. All eyes will be on batsman Marnus Labuschagne who remained unbeaten on 95 and will look to get his 6th Test hundred. He was accompanied with stand-in captain Steve Smith, who scored 18 not out.

The dynamic duo of Labuschagne and David Warner frustrated the England bowlers on day 1. After the early dismissal of Marcus Harris (3), they went on stitch a 172-run stand for the second wicket, scoring their respective half-centuries.

Advertisement

>Australia vs England, Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test Day 2 Live Updates and Scorecard

Warner reached his 50 off 108 balls and then turned on the style with some sizzling shots, but as he eyed another Test ton he thrashed at a wide Stokes delivery and sent the ball straight to Broad at cover.

Labuschagne struggled early and was dropped by Buttler for the first time on 21, while Stokes missed a chance when he was on 45. But he made the most of his fortune and will be eyeing a big score Friday.

Harris also flopped in Brisbane and is now under pressure to hold onto his place. The opener never looked comfortable and after surviving an lbw review lasted just eight more balls before fluffing a pull shot off Broad, in his 150th Test, that wicketkeeper Buttler took with a flying catch.

For England, Broad took 1-34 while Anderson bowled a very tidy 18 overs for 29.

Advertisement

There was drama before a ball was even bowled. Cummins was at a restaurant on Wednesday evening when a person at the neighbouring table was identified as positive for coronavirus.

>ALSO READ | Year Ender 2021: Mohammad Rizwan Headlines T20 Team of the Year

Cummins returned a negative test but under South Australia state’s strict bio-security rules he must now isolate for seven days.

“Super frustrating but Covid has thrown us all some curve balls over the last couple of years. Will be cheering along!" he tweeted as the match began.

Advertisement

(With Agency Inputs)

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here