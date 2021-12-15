AUS vs ENG, Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test, Adelaide Weather Forecast: Oval Pitch Report And Venue Records

Pat Cummins-led Australia humbled Joe Root’s England by nine wickets in the Ashes tournament opener at the Gabba in Brisbane to deliver the first punch of the summer. The two teams are once again set to take on each other in the second match of the five-match series in Adelaide, starting from Thursday, December 16.

The second game will be a day/night affair and will be played by pink-ball, a format where Australia have a perfect record. So far, the Australians have participated in eight pink-ball Tests and they are yet to be beaten in the format. However, England have a perfect duo in James Anderson and Stuart Broad to exploit the extra swing provided by the pink ball due to extra lacquer and to hand Australia their first defeat in the pink-ball Test.

Ahead of the high-octane clash between the two oldest rivals; here we take a look at the other factors, which can influence the result of the match:

>Weather Report:

The sky will be clear on the first day of the Adelaide Test as there are no chances of precipitation. The temperature will be around 24 to 34 degrees Celsius and it is expected to remain the same throughout the match. The last three days of the second Test could be interrupted by the rain as there are 20 per cent chances of precipitation on Saturday, Sunday and 10 per cent on Monday.

>Pitch Report:

The Adelaide ground is reckoned as one of the best batting pitches in Australia. However, as the second Test match between Australia and England is a pink-ball Test, the pacers will be able to extract early swing due to the extra lacquer used in shinning the ball. The Ova pitch plays flat during the first two days but as the game progress, spinners could come in handy as they should be able to extra assistance off the pitch.

>Test record at Adelaide, Oval:

>Total matches played: 79

>Games won by the team batting first: 38

>Games won by team bowling first: 22

>Average 1st Inns scores: 385

>Average 2nd Inns scores: 354

>Average 3rd Inns scores: 278

>Average 4th Inns scores: 213

>Highest total recorded: 674/10 (151.3 Ov) by AUS vs IND

>Lowest total recorded: 82/10 (25.7 Ov) by AUS vs WI

