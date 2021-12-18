AUS vs ENG, Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test in Adelaide, Day 3 Live Score & Updates: Australia Look to Dominate England

The second day of the pink Test in Adelaide was once again dominated by the hosts. The Steve Smith-led side batted for more than two sessions before declaring the innings for 473 for 9. Marnus Labuschagne became the first player to hit three centuries in day-night test matches while captain Steve Smith missed out on a ton as Australia strangled England with a powerful total.

Labuschagne made 103 and Smith scored 93 before Australia’s tailenders knocked off some quick runs against England’s worn-out bowlers and Australia declared after tea.

England limped to 17-2 in 8.4 overs – still trailing by 456 runs – before a massive flash of lightning took the players off the field and brought an early closure to the second day’s play.

>Australia vs England, Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Score and Updates

Michael Nesser got a wicket off his second ball in test cricket when he had Haseeb Hameed (6) caught at mid-on after Mitchell Starc had Rory Burns (4) caught in the slips off a delivery which went across the left-hander and took the shoulder of the bat.

Labuschagne eventually fell in the 400th minute of his innings, lbw after trying to leave a ball in Robinson’s next over that came back at him.

Of the 3,068 players in test cricket’s 144-year history, only Don Bradman, George Headley, Herbert Sutcliffe and Mike Hussey have reached 2,000 runs faster than Labuschagne’s total in 34 innings. Bradman achieved his 2,000 runs in 22 innings, Jamaican Headley in 32 and England’s Sutcliffe and Australia’s Hussey in 33.

